Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/31/24

Man, is it wonderful to win at Minute Maid Park. I know it’s extremely early season. I know that Gerrit Cole is still going to be out until at least the end of May. I know that Oswaldo Cabrera isn’t the next Mike Schmidt. But look, am I going to get excited about three consecutive come-from-behind victories in Houston to start the season after a season as frustrating as 2023? You bet your sweet bippy I will. Get that sweep today, please.

Today on the site, Matt will remember the greatest pure one-year wonders in Yankees history, while hoping that Juan Soto does not join them. Jake will have the Rivalry Roundup, Estevão will ruminate on the importance of the Yankees getting off on the right foot in 2024, especially against the Astros. After the game, John will recap the past week in Yankees Opening Day social media activity.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Space City Home Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Outside of Oswaldo Cabrera and Juan Soto, whose start to 2024 has impressed you the most?

2. What kind of shape is your bracket in now that the Elite Eight is almost over?