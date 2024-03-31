Yankees prospects: RailRiders mirror big-league club with undefeated start

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 at Buffalo Bison
CF Greg Allen 0-4, K, outfield assist
3B Caleb Durbin 1-4, 2B, K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, K
LF Everson Pereira 1-3, BB, K, CS
1B Jose Rojas 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI, picked off
PR Brandon Lockridge 0-0, SB
1B Jordan Groshans 0-0
SS Kevin Smith 2-4, RBI, K
RF Luis González 1-3, 2B, RBI, K, SF
DH Josh Breaux 0-3, 2 K
2B Josh VanMeter 0-3
Cody Poteet 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — nice stuff from the spring rotation candidate
Duane Underwood Jr. 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR
Anthony Misiewicz 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — eight swings and misses, leading staff
Yerry De Los Santos 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR (win)
After an impressive Triple-A debut yesterday, Caleb Durbin starts the day with a longgg double. pic.twitter.com/giV4obD3vj— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) March 30, 2024
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins Friday, April 5th
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins Friday, April 5th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins Friday, April 5th
