Yankees Social Media: The regular season has begun

Happy Easter to all those celebrating! The New York Yankees finally began their 2024 campaign on Thursday, and to no one’s surprise, this week’s social media roundup is filled to the brim with posts celebrating the beginning of the season. Let’s get started!

Landing in Houston

The Yankees pitchers made sure to take some photos of themselves for the Instagram while at the airport, en route to their opening series in Houston. While their teammates did pop into the comments section to express their excitement, Anthony Volpe poked a bit of fun at Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes, calling them out for carrying their backpacks in the photos.

20 Years of John & Suzyn

Prior to the start of Thursday’s game at Minute Maid Park, Suzyn Waldman took to Instagram to celebrate the fact that she and John Sterling are entering their 20th year as broadcast partners together. Now in his mid-80s, Sterling has cut back on his broadcast schedule in recent seasons and doesn’t travel for every single series (especially those far from New York), but he wasn’t about to miss Opening Day.

Schmidt snaps an unaware Nestor

Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt snapped a photo of Opening Day pitcher Nestor Cortes kicking back on the plane to Houston. I’m not sure whether Nestor is spending this time taking a nap or having some fun with a virtual reality headset, but whatever it is, he seems totally relaxed — and blissfully unaware that Schmidt was taking his photo.

Baby Bomber Fun on Twitter

Whoever is in charge of the Hudson Valley Renegades Twitter account had some fun this week. First, like a kid seeking their parents’ permission, they noted the release of MLB The Show 24 by suggesting “hitting bombers with Spencer Jones” is a good use of time (it is).

Hey Dad @Yankees can we stay up past our bedtime tonight?



It'll be going to good use we promise!!! (hitting bombs with Spencer Jones on MLB The Show 24) — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) March 26, 2024

Then, after the Yankees’ win on Opening Day, they took some time to trash talk one of their minor league peers:

Hey



Hope y’all enjoyed the game ;) #RepBX https://t.co/OIBRqUQyyw — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) March 28, 2024

No. 24 Looks Back

Prior to Opening Day, new left fielder Alex Verdugo shared a picture of himself at the 2013 MLB All-Star Game, held in Citi Field...while wearing a Yankees shirt. Just over a decade later, he gets to wear that interlocking NY on his chest as a member of the Yankees.

Dellin Remains a Fan

Now retired from Major League Baseball, former reliever Dellin Betances spends his time as a fan, tweeting about the Yankees as he catches their games. Here’s what he had to say about that ALCS Game 7 type of matchup on Opening Day:

Great job by Nestor keeping his team in the game after rough 1st. — Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) March 28, 2024

Wow what a throw — Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) March 28, 2024

Great Opening day win beautiful game — Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) March 28, 2024

Listen to Her

After Juan Soto’s go-ahead home run last night, Ashley Rodón said what we were all thinking: