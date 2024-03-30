Yankees 5, Astros 3: Soto and Oswaldo keep mashing

On a day when the Yankees learned DJ LeMahieu was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right foot, they needed their next man up to step up, and boy did he. Just as he did in the first two games of the season, Oswaldo Cabrera came through in the clutch, following his game-tying home run on Opening Day and four hits last night with a game-tying two-run blast in the seventh. And isn’t it fitting that the man who inspired a change in Cabrera’s approach at the plate should be the ultimate difference maker? Juan Soto followed Cabrera with the go-ahead solo home run as the Yankees secured a 3-0 start with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night.

After signing with the Yankees on a two-year, $37 million deal this winter, Marcus Stroman made his much-anticipated debut. His first strikeout as a Yankee came on a filthy back-foot cutter to Kyle Tucker to end the first. New York created some traffic in the second, Anthony Volpe topping an infield single that Alex Bregman couldn’t barehand and Austin Wells dunking an opposite-field flare to left. Unfortunately, a pair of questionable low called strikes took the bat out of Trent Grisham’s hands and stranded the pair.

Just like in the first two games, the Astros drew first blood, though this time owing to a pair of errors, first by Cabrera and then the first-base umpire. Yainer Diaz reached on a routine groundball that Cabrera spiked into the ground in front of Anthony Rizzo. José Abreu then was awarded first on a two-strike fastball that hit him on the finger. Replays showed the first baseman clearly going around on the swing and he even walked halfway back to the dugout thinking he struck out, but John Libka ruled that Abreu held up. A Jeremy Peña force out put runners on the corners for Mauricio Dubón, who smoked a liner to left. Soto’s initial read brought him in, and by the time he could adjust his route, the ball was over his glove and against the wall to give the Astros an early 2-0 lead.

The Yankees immediately halved the deficit, Soto reaching with his fifth hit in his first nine at-bats with the team followed by an Aaron Judge missile up the middle. Anthony Rizzo pinged a sharp grounder about 50 feet in the air off Abreu’s glove and into right field, allowing Soto to score from second, but Houston starter Hunter Brown killed the rally by getting Alex Verdugo to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Shaky defense continued to plague the Yankees infield in the fifth, Victor Caratini and Jose Altuve reaching on a pair of one-out singles. Stroman got just the double play ball he needed from Yordan Alvarez, however Volpe sailed the throw to first and Stroman compounded the error by throwing the ball into the stands, allowing Caratini to score and Alvarez to advance to third. Stroman would hold it there before finishing his outing with a flourish, striking out Diaz and Peña.

Stroman performed exactly as advertised in his Yankees debut — a deep arsenal that keeps hitters off balance, leading to a lot of groundballs and the ball staying in the park, as well as command that became more precise the higher leverage the situation became. Eight of his 17 balls in play were hit on the ground (47-percent ground-ball rate), and that’s going to be the blueprint this season, he just needs the infielders behind him to convert the routine grounders that head their way. He ended his debut giving up three runs (zero earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts on 101 pitches across six innings.

Even though they couldn’t muster any damage against Brown, the lengthy plate appearances up and down the lineup drew out his pitch count to 88 after four innings and they were surely glad to see the back of him after he held them to a run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. More importantly, they had to be glad to face the Houston bullpen, whom they’ve been able to grind down over the first two games until someone caved and the floodgates opened.

Wouldn’t you know it, this game followed the same script as the first two, the Yankees falling behind early without causing many problems for the opposition starter, but their own pitching keeping it close enough for the bats to finally break through against the bullpen. Whereas last year they would’ve floundered against relievers after getting shut down by a starter, the hitters this year are so far happy to be patient and force each reliever who comes in to be perfect. For the third game in a row, the Astros relievers couldn’t manage it, this time with Bryan Abreu dropping the ball in the seventh.

Wells led off with a walk, setting up Cabrera’s game-tying two-run shot, the third baseman spinning on a fastball in off the plate and sending it just over Tucker’s outstretched glove in right.

Grisham then drew a walk but was picked off at first. However, the man he accompanied from San Diego picked him up, Soto sending a slider into the Crawford Boxes for his first Yankees home run, and more importantly one that gave them the lead, 4-3.

Volpe provided his team with a much-welcomed insurance run in the eighth, sending a towering solo shot over the Crawford Boxes for his first dinger of the season. That he can still launch the ball like that after flattening out his bat path over the winter spells danger for opposing pitchers.

Ian Hamilton was untouchable in his two perfect innings of relief and Clay Holmes induced three soft grounders to earn his second save of the season as the Yankees came from behind yet again to win this one, 5-3.

The Yankees will go for the improbable four-game sweep in Houston tomorrow with Clarke Schmidt facing off against J.P. France. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10pm ET with YES providing the broadcast.

