DJ LeMahieu has non-displaced bone fracture

Aaron Boone announced today that Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has a non-displaced bone fracture in his foot. He’ll be re-imaged and re-assessed in two weeks.

This counts as a setback for LeMahieu, who has been sidelined since fouling a ball off his foot two weeks ago. The Yankees did not expect LeMahieu to miss significant time, inspiring some hope he could be back for the season’s first homestand, but LeMahieu now looks likely to miss most of April at the very least.

Gary Phillips reports that LeMahieu had undergone an MRI on Friday which revealed the fracture. LeMabieu initially had been diagnosed with a bone bruise. He has been throwing and hitting off a tee and will continue to do so as he awaits re-imaging. Boone did not rule out an end-of-April return, but that may represent a best-case scenario.

Oswaldo Cabrera has started at third base in LeMahieu’s absence, racking up six hits and four RBI in the first two games. Veteran Jon Berti also stands to get starts at third base as LeMahieu recovers.