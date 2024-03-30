New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Marcus Stroman vs. Hunter Brown

The Yankees now have a pair of comeback victories to open their season, their heavy lineup grinding down opposition pitching until sections of the Astros bullpen crumbled under the weight of the at-bats they were facing. New York can guarantee at least a series victory tonight with Marcus Stroman making his Yankees debut.

Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal over the winter and his entering the fold becomes all the more important with Gerrit Cole on the 60-day IL with nerve inflammation in his elbow. The 32-year-old righty was the standout performer among starting pitchers during Grapefruit League play, with a 2.61 ERA in five starts, capping off his spring with six scoreless innings against the Pirates. In addition to bolstering the rotation, his veteran leadership is already making its mark on the clubhouse, Stroman mentoring Clarke Schmidt on the sinker over the offseason. In 27 appearances last season, Stroman was 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA (113 ERA+), 3.58 FIP, and 119 strikeouts in 136.2 innings.

Hunter Brown was the Astros’ fifth-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft and was a consensus top-three prospect in the organization by the time he made his debut in September of 2022. He has big time velocity with a four-seamer that averages 96 and touches 99 to go along with a low-90s cutter and low-80s knuckle curve, but also placed in the 87th percentile in ground-ball rate last year. In 31 appearances totaling 155.2 innings in 2023, Brown went 11-13 with a 5.09 ERA (83 ERA+), 4.37 FIP and 178 strikeouts.

The Yankees make just one substitution to last night’s lineup, Trent Grisham coming in to play center, giving Aaron Judge a day at DH and Giancarlo Stanton the night off. It’s reassuring to see Gleyber Torres back at the top of the lineup after he exited last night’s contest after being struck on the hand with a fastball (X-rays came back negative). Juan Soto also suffered a slight twist of the ankle, but assured after the game that he’d be starting tonight following his three hits, bases-loaded walk, and sliding catch last night. Aaron Boone suggested that Jon Berti might make his debut, but Oswaldo Cabrera’s four hits keep him in the lineup at third.

As a minor note, the bullpen will have a slightly different look today. Since the Yankees have a busier-than-usual stretch to start the season, they’re getting a fresh arm in there with Tanner Tully coming up from Triple-A to take Clayton Beeter’s spot. Nick Ramirez was down in Scranton but was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Tully.

The Astros meanwhile make a pair of changes to their lineup, sending Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers to the bench. Victor Caratini comes in behind the plate, allowing Yainer Diaz to DH, while Mauricio Dubón takes over in center.

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 | BME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

Online stream: FOX Sports App

