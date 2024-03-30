Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays get revenge, M’s shut out Sox

The Yankees saved the offense for the later innings but managed a much-more comfortable win this time against the Astros, securing at least a split of this opening four-game series and a 2-0 start. Given how things were looking in the final weeks of camp, this is about as great an opening as you could ask for from the team, and now it leaves them content to look around and see what the rest of the league matches them with. A few of their rivals had the day off due to how Opening Day normally gets scheduled, but there were a couple of notable contests around to peruse:

Tampa Bay Rays (1-1) 8, Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) 2

If a team jumps out to an 8-2 win against you on Opening Day, what’s the best response? Beating them 8-2 right back, of course. The Rays gave a strong reversal to the Jays on Friday, giving them a major knock early with a four-run third inning powered by one big blast. After a single, hit-by-pitch and error loaded the bases for Brandon Lowe with no one out, he made Chris Bassitt pay on a cutter that strayed over the middle of the plate. Bassitt knew he left a mistake up immediately, and sure enough it got deposited to right field:

That was plenty enough offense to back up Aaron Civale, who went six strong in this outing. He made one mistake in the top of the third before Lowe’s bomb, letting George Springer beat him for a solo shot, but otherwise cruised through the Jays’ lineup for six strikeouts against four hits and one walk.

Bassitt coughed up one more run in the fifth before ending his day, and then Tampa Bay got to work giving themselves some insurance runs against Toronto’s bullpen. Jose Siri made himself a nuisance on the basepaths in the sixth stealing second and third base, and it resulted in José Caballero knocking him in on a force out. Finally, Yandy Díaz singled up the middle to drive home two from scoring position in the eighth inning to close it out. Toronto got a garbage-time sac fly in the ninth, but couldn’t muster anything else in response.

Other Games of Note