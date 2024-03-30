The Yankees look to change the narrative in 2024

At the start of every new Yankees season, there seems to be a theme that emerges as the team leaves spring training. Major injuries at the beginning of camp, and then more as the team exited camp, threw a wrench in the overall positive feelings that surrounded the team when they made it to Tampa. A “here we go again” attitude felt pervasive, as the Yankees looked to rebound after missing the playoffs last season.

But for me, the overarching theme for the 2024 Yankees is about changing the narrative. From top to bottom in this organization, there is a goal that hasn’t been met, and for many players and members of this franchise, a reputation of who they are is beginning to be (or already has been) cemented. But cement can crack if given enough force, and a new season brings a new opportunity to apply that force.

The lens through which fans judge players is narrow, but that also means the opportunity to change their perspective becomes easier.

The first players that stood out to me when thinking about this topic were Marcus Stroman and Alex Verdugo, two players that never would have won many popularity contests in Yankeeland, given their past run-ins with fans. It may take time, but these two players have a chance to flip the script on how this fanbase sees them. Having an experienced starter with the competitive level of Stroman can prove invaluable throughout 162, and so can a lefty bat at the bottom of the lineup who is playing for a contract. If they play well, I can’t imagine Yankees fans not embracing these two. There is a fine line between like and dislike amongst Yankee fans, and I hope that two of the newest Yankees take advantage of this opportunity to change our minds.

Another player who fits this theme is not a newcomer trying to make an impression, but an established veteran looking to return to form. Stanton had a dreadful 2023. It felt like last season could not end soon enough for the veteran power-hitter. Stanton has left most fans questioning how much he has left in the tank. He has a new stance and a new body composition, but will it translate to new results? It would be bold to predict a completely new Stanton this season—and it’s tough to see a guy who represents the franchise so well become a shell of himself—but the Yankees need him to produce if they want to chase down a division title. I’m realizing the central theme of this team could also be “I’m hoping you do well cause this team needs you to”, which is a plea to the baseball gods to keep Stanton’s legs healthy. This may be Stanton’s last chance to show he has something left.

And last but certainly not least are Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. The tandem has been loathed in recent years by Yankees fans for their inability to produce and lead a team to the World Series. Unfair expectations? No, considering that is the standard expressed outwardly by the organization. Reputations change with championships though, and it seems we are at the point where the fanbase’s opinion of the two will be dictated by the championship they seek. This is not about proving fans wrong, but showing us what we have wanted to see all along. I’ve had some strong words about these two in the past, but winning is the ultimate deodorizer.

When a team misses the playoffs unexpectedly, there’s always talk of players bouncing back or being motivated by the previous season. For many members of the Yankees, the fanbase’s perspective goes deeper than one poor season of baseball. If the Yankees are going to reach their ultimate goal, the trends of their recent history will need to change. Will fresh personalities, sleeker builds, and pressure on the staff be enough to get the Yankees over the hump? They have every opportunity to change our minds.