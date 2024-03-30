Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/30/24

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty ($): From Nick Burdi warming up in the first inning to Juan Soto’s game-saving laser beam throw in the ninth, yesterday had an “ALCS in March” feel. When the dust finally settled, New York had its second-largest Opening Day comeback of all-time, and a ton of good vibes. Kuty goes inside the locker room to get a sense of how the Yanks were feeling after the season-opening victory. Jose Trevino, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Judge, and Aaron Boone all touch on how important the win was and, perhaps more importantly, the Captain notes that even down 4-0, there was no sense of panic and everyone stayed locked in. More, please.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: It’s weirdly impressive for a Gold Glove rookie season that featured the first 20/20 debut campaign in Yankee history to have been pretty disappointing. But that’s where we were when 2023 ended for Anthony Volpe. One day into 2024, however, and Tony Fox looked like a different hitter. And his skipper noticed. “[Volpe’s at-bats] embodied what we want to be,” Boone said. “He was great. Every at-bat, even the punchout [in his last at-bat]… he was on time, tough at-bats, more of what we’ve been seeing.” I somehow doubt he’ll walk approximately 480 times this season. But it’s fair to wonder what kind of season he can put together if Opening Day was more reality than mirage.

New York Daily News | Mike Lupica ($): The Yankees are not Juan Soto’s team. They’re not even Gerrit Cole’s team. Aaron Judge is still the straw that stirs the drink, to riff on Reggie. For the Yankees to realize their championship aspirations, they simply must have Aaron Judge in the lineup at the top of his game. It’ll be an uphill climb, with him, to get back to the top of the AL East mountain. Without him? Forget about it. We don’t visit Dodger Stadium this season, so hopefully there’s nothing to worry about.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The front office never stops. Friday afternoon, the Yankees swung a deal with frequent partner Pittsburgh. The Yanks are sending the good old PTBNL to the Pirates. In return, JT Brubaker is headed to the Bronx. Brubaker is currently recovering from Tommy John and won’t be available until late May at the earliest. The 30-year-old righty started 28 games for the Bucs in 2022, pitching to a 4.69 ERA (87 ERA+) in 144 innings. Along with Brubaker, the Yanks acquired international signing bonus money.

Check out Estevão’s breakdown of the move for more.

Postgame Injury Updates

X-rays were negative on Gleyber Torres’ thumb, per Boone.



Juan Soto twisted his ankle on a base but appears to be OK. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 30, 2024