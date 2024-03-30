It’s a small sample size, but…

The next few weeks, you will hear that preface all over the baseball content world.

Baseball writer and researcher Russell Carleson tried to answer the question of when we can start to trust what the numbers are saying. He looked at how many plate appearances it would take for numbers to reach a level of consistency to be deemed reliable. The good news for impatient fans is that some behaviors like plate discipline and batted balls are quick to reach a level of statistical significance by 60 plate appearances.

The first few weeks are very noisy with stats, so let’s look at a few possible signals that could be important from the get-go. Fans are eager to see the early returns on players that are looking to bounce back or break out in 2024.

Anthony Volpe: Line drive rate

Given his size, Volpe is not a natural power hitter. His offseason adjustments may be an acknowledgment of that. He notably changed his swing from an upper-cut to being more on plane. The general hope is that he can connect with more balls and strike them well. He struggled with contact last year, he was in the 19th percentile in strikeout rate, and 33rd percentile in whiff rate. Pitchers were able to punch him out last season at the top of the zone. As MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch noted, on four-seam fastballs that were in the top third of the zone or the two higher outside zones above the strike zone he held a 38 percent strikeout rate (26.8 percent above league average).

“Overall, he was a very good fastball hitter, just fastball down last year. But hopefully this puts him in a better position to handle that, be better in certain areas that got exposed,” Boone said, alluding to his struggles up in the zone.

With the new bat-path approach, it will not only be interesting to see how often he puts the ball in play, but what his batted-ball rates look like. Volpe could find his calling—similar to a former Yankees shortstop you may be familiar with—by being a line-drive hitter spraying them across the field. Or he could rely on the increasingly popular trend of pulling the ball in the air. In 2023, he hit line-drives at a 24.9 rate, which was the exact same rate as the MLB average.

Hitting coach James Rowson foreshadowed that we could see an uptick in that rate:

“He isn’t worrying so much about lifting the ball. He started thinking more about low line drives or driving the ball with backspin. That swing path really works for him, because it allows him to use the whole field.”

The increased liner rate would not mean he will lose his home run upside or that he will become a slap-singles hitter. He hit 21 homers last season, and despite his 5-foot-9 height, the now 22-year-old visually looks stronger this year. Boone was asked during spring training if he believed that Volpe’s power would be sacrificed with his new bat path. “I don’t think so, no, because his strength is his strength,” Boone said.

As a rookie, the 21-year-old Volpe was still discovering who he was at the plate. Unlike flyball and groundball rates that take around six-weeks worth of at bats to become reliable, stabilization for line-drive percentage, per FanGraphs, takes around a season and a half. However, seeing how Volpe spreads out the ball, and at what rate he is putting the ball in the air, will be a good indicator of his growing maturity as a hitter.

Giancarlo Stanton: Groundball rate

Now for a player who is battling the opposite side of the aging curve. The fear of Stanton aging poorly has been omnipresent since the Yankees traded for him six years ago. It looked last year he may have taken his age-related dive quicker than even the most pessimistic Yankee fans feared with a .695 OPS in 2023.

However, there is reason for hope when looking at his underlying numbers. The curious thing about Stanton’s struggles last year is that his exit velocity remained elite. Likewise, his plate discipline numbers were not much different from years past, including his strikeout and whiff rates, which, while always near the bottom of the league, did not get worse.

What has gone down is his batting average on groundballs. Even in his prime, Stanton put plenty of balls on the ground. The problem was the past two seasons, likely as a combination of bad luck and him being a much slower runner, his batting average on groundballs fell, all the way down to .178 on groundballs hit in 2023.

With an adjusted swing, and a new slimmer physique, fans should monitor if these changes manifest themselves in his batted ball metrics. Even at this stage of his career it is possible he could evolve his approach with groundballs becoming such an ineffective outcome for him.

In spring training, he dropped his groundball rate to 22.2 percent. We need about a month and half, per FanGraphs, to see if this as a meaningful trend. However, with his exit velocity still at a high level, hitting the ball in the air, especially when he is pulling it, is a very good indicator for a 2024 bounce back.

Anthony Rizzo: Strikeout rate

Rizzo’s concussion on May 28 last year made his plate discipline numbers difficult to parse. The splits before and after his collision are drastic, making it even more difficult to figure where he stands. Last season, his strikeout rate was 23 percent, a 4.6 percent increase from 2022, and his 8.3 percent walk rate last year was two points under his career average.

Looking at research by Jeff Zimmerman for FanGaphs, hitters tend to see their strikeout rates rise at Rizzo’s age of 34. With the ever-increasing velocity rates by pitchers, older players strike out more because of the natural decrease in their bat speed.

One of Rizzo’s elite skills in his career is his plate discipline. In his age-34 season, a good way to monitor how Rizzo is aging is his strikeout rate. Rizzo looked fully healthy in spring. His strikeout rate was back down to 14 percent. He said he had difficulty seeing the ball at the end of last year, and was slower to react while dealing with concussion symptoms. His ZIPS strikeout rate is projected at around 20 percent, which would return to his average in 2023 before his collision. For the Opening Day clean-up hitter, 20 percent will be a good baseline as an indicator to check on both Rizzo’s bat speed, and any possible lingering post-concussion issues with seeing the ball.