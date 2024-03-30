Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/30/24

Could you have drawn up a more fun first couple of days of the season? After a thrilling comeback victory on Opening Day, the Yankees moved to 2-0 by grinding out another win in Houston. Carlos Rodón battled through 4.1 innings of one-run ball, and Juan Soto and Oswaldo Cabrera, of all people, terrorized Astros pitching. Aaron Judge hasn’t really gotten in on the fun yet, so hopefully we’ll see the Yankee captain get on the board in tonight’s matchup.

Ahead of today’s nationally televised game, check out the first Baby Bomber Recap of the year, as well as Madison’s review of last night’s AL action. Also, Dave analyzes which underlying stats we should keep an eye on in the season’s early going, and Casey discusses Yankees that are trying to change the narrative in 2024.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is an Oswaldo Cabrera bounce-back incoming, or are these first couple of days completely an aberration?

2. What’s Marcus Stroman’s line in his Yankees debut?