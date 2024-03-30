Yankees prospects: Pereira homers, offense picks up Warren

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 12-9 at Buffalo Bison
CF Greg Allen 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 SB — leadoff homer for Allen
2B Caleb Durbin 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, SB
C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SF
LF Everson Pereira 2-6, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K — 108 mph on his home run
DH Jose Rojas 1-4, HR, 2 BB, 2 K
SS Kevin Smith 1-5, BB, K
1B Jordan Groshans 0-4, BB, 2 K
3B Jeter Downs 2-4, BB, K, SB, throwing error
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
Will Warren 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HR — tough conditions, but just couldn’t find the zone and paid for it
Josh Maciejewski 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Oddanier Mosqueda 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Dennis Santana 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 K
Ron Marinaccio 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Nick Ramirez 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K — couple of big league relief options closing out the game
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins Friday, April 5th
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins Friday, April 5th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins Friday, April 5th
