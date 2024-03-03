Yankees 2, Tigers 7: Cortes sharp, Soto goes deep again in loss

For the second straight day, the Yankees got some quality work from their starting pitcher, only to see their lineup fail to produce when needed in a loss. This may sound reminiscent of last year’s struggles, but of course, this is spring training, and a few quiet days from the offense are nothing to panic about. If anything, the Yankees saw what they wanted to see from their most important figures today in a 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

Nestor Cortes got the start, and his focus coming in was likely to smooth out his command, after finding the middle of the plate quite a bit in his spring debut last week against the Twins and getting punished to the tune of seven hits in 2.2 innings. He was bit again in the first inning, as Cortes hung a slider to Andy Ibáñez, who sent a high fly to left for a solo shot.

Andy IBOMBez is off to a hot start! pic.twitter.com/T1V7P7QThh — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 3, 2024

Outside of that mistake to Ibáñez, though, Cortes was sharp. The lefty primarily worked with his fastball, but he used every part of his deep arsenal and was mostly able to locate to every part of the zone. He retired nine in a row after Ibanez’s homer, and finished with four innings of one-hit and one-run ball, throwing 54 pitches, striking out three, and walking one. Cortes generated a rock-solid nine whiffs, and, as he does at his best, managed contact well, with just one batted ball registering a hit probability greater than 50 percent.

Above all, Cortes looks healthy and athletic on the mound. His fastball velocity is in a great spot for this early point, touching 94 mph and sitting above 92 mph, slightly better than his average over the last two years. He flashed some of his trademark funkiness, using hesitations and low arm angles to mess with hitters’ timing:

Nestor Cortes, Varying Arm Angles/Overlay pic.twitter.com/SbuEVO5AHl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 3, 2024

Cautious optimism feels as though it should remain for now regarding Cortes’ upcoming campaign.

The Yankees didn’t do much to support Cortes, but when they did show up, it often involved Juan Soto. The superstar continues to look as though he’s in midseason form. Detroit starter Matt Manning attacked Soto in the first inning with a series of hard four-seamers, which Soto fought off into a 2-2 count. Manning went to the slider on pitch eight of the at-bat, and Soto demolished it:

It’s not easy to foul off 97-mph heaters before pouncing on the first breaker the opposing pitcher shows you. Soto makes it look as though it’s easy as counting to three.

New lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson relieved Cortes in the fifth, and was hard-done-by to give up a pair of runs. Jake Rogers led off with a lazy fly to left, which Brandon Lockridge lost in the sun (not the first time this has happened to a left fielder this spring), gifting Rogers a double. Ferguson departed a few batters later with two on and two out, and Alex Mauricio allowed both inherited runners to score on a Matt Vierling double.

The Yankees couldn’t crack Manning other than Soto’s homer, but the top of their order managed to narrow the gap in their final turns at the plate. Soto grounded a single to lead off the sixth and cap off a perfect day, and Anthony Rizzo doubled home pinch-runner Greg Allen to cut Detroit’s lead to 3-2.

Mauricio, Cody Poteet, Ron Marinaccio, Jack Neely, and Joey Gerber combined to finish out the game, with Poteet showing best among the group, the right-hander managing two shutout innings with three strikeouts. Marinaccio struggled, however, with his control problems rearing their ugly head. Marinaccio allowed two singles, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch, all without recording an out in the eighth before Neely came on. When the dust settled, the Tigers led 7-2. The Yankees sounded hopeful at the beginning of camp that Marinaccio could recapture the form that made him an important part of their bullpen in 2022, but he’s off to a rough start.

The Yankees weren’t able to damage the Detroit bullpen and the game closed out at 7-2. Hopefully the offense will provide more fireworks tomorrow, but that game will be at 6:40 EST on the road against the Marlins, so we’ll see how much of the A-Team travels. Unfortunately, there will be no broadcast of the game, but we’ll have the recap for you here.

Box Score