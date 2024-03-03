New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Nestor Cortes vs. Matt Manning

We’ve reached the end of the first full week of spring games. As with the rest of the league, the Yankees are still getting stretched out, with their starting pitchers now just getting their second starts in. Today, Nestor Cortes will take the ball for the second time this spring, looking to work deeper than the 2.2 innings he managed in his debut.

Cortes looked sharp at times in that start, but also yielded seven hits and a couple of runs. He’ll look to get his work in a little more cleanly this time against the Tigers. Detroit won’t be running out most of its young talent, with Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and Colt Keith, among others, not starting in Tampa today. Cortes will instead face a veteran-heavy lineup, one that features Mark Canha in the three-hole, Javier Báez hitting cleanup, and old friend Gio Urshela batting fifth.

The Yankees will run out a good chunk of their regulars for the “home” fans, with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge assuming their usual posts at the two-three. Austin Wells will get the start at catcher, with Ben Rortvedt having caught Cortes’ first start, while prospect Jorbit Vivas takes over at the keystone, with two home runs in eight plate appearances to his name this spring. Also note that Alex Verdugo was scheduled to start today, but was scratched with a left leg contusion, something we’ll have keep you updated on in the coming days.

Matt Manning will oppose that Yankee lineup. The 25-year-old right-hander was one of the young arms that was supposed to lead the Tigers out of their rebuild, but he has yet to fully establish himself in the majors. He did post a 3.58 ERA in 2023, but in just 78 innings, and he’s failed to produce peripherals to match. He’s run one of the lowest strikeout rates in the game during his time in the majors, and quick glance at his Statcast reveals a tendency to leave pitches middle-middle:

It’s only spring training, but it’d be heartening to see Yankee hitters punish Manning if that tendency continues.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App

