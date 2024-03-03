Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/3/24

Marcus Stroman looked mighty comfortable in his latest outing for the Yankees, tossing four shutout innings. We don’t have to get into what happened after he left the game, because its spring training and the final score doesn’t matter! The team is back in front of the cameras today, so we’ll get to hopefully see more of Juan Soto demolishing baseballs and perhaps some quality innings out of Nasty Nestor.

Before that, we’ve got some stuff for you to check out. Matt has our latest team preview, this time on the Cincinnati Reds and their climb from the basement back into the Wild Card conversation. Nick P has an in-depth conversation with YES Network’s Jack Curry, covering a range of topics from how he maneuvers in spring training to his music interests. Finally, John has the social media spotlight with a healthy dose of the captain, Aaron Judge on display.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where do you think Juan Soto will place in the AL MVP race by the end of the year?

2. Which current Yankee do you think would make the best photographer?