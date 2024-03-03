Around the Empire: Yankees News - 3/3/2024

The Athletic | Brittany Ghiroli: There are numerous amounts of coaches throughout MLB, all with different jobs in their respective organizations. Some use their baseball experience to influence how they teach the stars of today, while others focus on analytics and technology to help players find their best game. The coaches who are using technology like Driveline and other analytics programs are being hired left and right, helping their organizations in many different ways, and for many, it’s a shock it took so long for that to happen.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: After a rough first outing in spring training, Marcus Stroman threw four scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles despite the Yankees’ 7-3 loss. Stroman not only pitched very well in his appearance, but he also showed his personality, which as many Yankees fans know, can cause lots of fans to love him and many to hate him. Nonetheless, he’s comfortable in his own skin and has fit in well since joining the Yankees organization.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Gerrit Cole won his first Cy Young Award for his efforts in the 2023 season. Legendary Yankee pitcher Ron Guidry has walked in those shoes, having won the Cy Young in 1978. He knows what it’s like to be atop the pitcher mountain and have everyone gunning for you any time you take the mound.

New York Post | Andrew Crane: Speaking of Cole, he was not happy with Daniel Vogelbach, currently with the Toronto Blue Jays, for taking his sweet time around the bases after smashing a home run in his spring training outing. According to Cole, he “doesn’t forget much,” so that will be something to watch if Cole starts against the Jays in New York’s second series of the regular season, a three game set spanning from April 5th to April 7th.