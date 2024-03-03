Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Don’t quit your day job, Aaron

All of us here at Pinstripe Alley are super excited that spring training games are in full swing, and I’m sure everyone reading this article would agree. As you’ll see from the Yankees’ social media accounts from this week, the members of the New York Yankees — both veterans with guaranteed spots on the Opening Day roster and prospects ticketed to Single-A — are also thrilled to be back on the diamond this spring. Let’s see what they’ve been up to this week!

The Guessing Game

While the advent of spring training games has cut down on the number of silly questions the social media team has asked the players on their way in, the YES Network had some fun this week asking the players to guess how many baseballs were in a bucket. While almost everybody’s guess was way off (although at least one did correctly get 92), ace Gerrit Cole attempted to calculate the answer, only to wind up with the worst answer of all.

Aaron Judge, (Not) A Professional Photographer

During Thursday night’s game, Aaron Judge grabbed a camera and decided to become a sports photographer for the day. His first photo?

Yea, that’s about as focused as an auditorium full of hungry middle schoolers right before lunch.

While, allegedly, he did get better as the game progressed, I’m a bit skeptical — the Yankees Twitter account claims that he took all four of these pictures ... including a picture of himself taking a picture. Ultimately, it seems unlikely he will follow in the footsteps of fellow really tall baseball player Randy Johnson and become a sports photographer after retirement.

As an aside, earlier in the week, Judge took to his Instagram to celebrate his wife running in a race. Considering he’s in the photo, he probably didn’t take it, so that explains why it’s well-framed and clear.

First Pro HR celebration

Congratulations to George Lombard Jr., the Yankees’ 2023 first round draft pick, who hit his first professional home run this week. What an accomplishment at just 18 years old!

‘Stro on a Boat

The Yankees had a rare day off this week, and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took the opportunity to head out on the water, where he got to see a dolphin jumping out of the water behind his boat.

While on the boat, Stroman once again reiterated his excitement to be a Yankee.

Gley behind the Scenes

We’ve got a photo dump from second baseman Gleyber Torres, as he gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of what could be his last spring training in pinstripes.

Soto celebrates the WBC

Juan Soto commemorated the one-year anniversary of playing for the Dominican team during the World Baseball Classic.

A Captain’s Portrait

And last, but certainly not least, artist Graig Kreindler shared a painting of Aaron Judge that he recently completed. It looks awesome!