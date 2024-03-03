Yankees News & Views: A conversation with Jack Curry

Few people have spent as much time around the Yankees the past 30 years as Jack Curry. Before joining the YES Network as an analyst in 2010 he worked for the The New York Times, first as their Yankees beat writer and then as a national baseball correspondent. Along the way, he co-wrote books with Derek Jeter, David Cone, and Paul O’Neill and authored a retrospective on the 1998 Yankees.

Curry’s newest endeavor is Yankees News & Views, a YES Network podcast which features wide-ranging, long-form conversations with Yankees players and coaches as well as figures from outside the sports world. I caught up with Curry to discuss Yankees spring training, his new podcast, and his passion for music.

As we enter the semi-televised portion of spring training, fans are itching for tangible signs of good things to come. As someone who covers the Yankees each spring, are there specific things you look for from a team at this early stage that you consider bellwethers for the season to come?

The Yankees are a veteran team with a massive addition in Soto and they’ve been projected by PECOTA to win 94 games and the AL East. So this is a team that’s supposed to be very good. Then again, they were projected to win close to 100 games last season and went 82-80 so we have to let the season evolve and see how healthy and productive they are.

In terms of signs to look for in spring training, I probably look in 20 different directions. I want to see how the new additions (Soto, Stroman, Verdugo, Grisham, etc.) are acclimating to their new team, I want to see how the younger players (Volpe, Schmidt, Wells) are pushing themselves; I want to see how Stanton looks in the batter’s box, I want to see how Judge looks in center field (even though I know he can easily handle that position), I want to see what changes Cole is working on (he told me the changeup is always a pitch he’s trying to refine), I want to see how Torres performs in his walk year and the list could go on and on.

And, most of all, any coach, manager or executive will stress that he needs his team to stay healthy. I know it’s a cliché, but it’s especially true for the Yankees. I found it noteworthy that Cole, one of the team leaders, said the Yankees get injured too much. He didn’t say that to entertain the media. He said that for a reason. The challenge for the Yankees is to stay healthy and play to their potential and this should be a post-season team.

As is often the case, the Yankees have a few high-profile newcomers this year. From a process side, do you make a point of connecting with those new players at some point during spring? Or is that a process that plays out more organically over the course of the season?

As a reporter and an analyst, I always want to try and connect with the new players as soon as I can and then I want to do what I can to maintain the connections with them and with the returning players. I’ve covered baseball for more than 30 years and spring training remains the best time of the season to develop and foster those relationships. One spring, CC Sabathia gave me a detailed explanation about the importance of his slider and how he deployed it. A few months later, I was still referring back to that conversation during post-game shows. So those types of connections are vital.

I’ve been greatly enjoying your new podcast, Yankees News & Views, which gives listeners a unique, long-form look at key figures in Yankee-land. Can you tell me a bit about how the podcast came about?

For the last several months, I’ve had numerous conversations with Jared Boshnack, YES’s VP of Production, about starting a podcast. Obviously, it was going to be a baseball podcast and we were going to cover Yankee news. That’s the first priority. But Jared and I also thought it was important to pattern it to who I am and what I like. Anyone who follows me on social media or even listens to our pre-game and post-game shows knows that I’m a huge music fan. So my goal is to filter music into these podcasts, whether it’s by asking Cole what his “go-to karaoke song” would be or asking Paul O’Neill what band he couldn’t live without or by interviewing people from the music industry who are also baseball fans. Danny Boy O’Connor, one of the founders of House of Pain, was recently a guest on the podcast. We’ve also been in contact with the PR people for Alicia Keys, Chuck D, Mike Mills (of R.E.M. and The Baseball Project) and Geddy Lee of Rush so we’re trying to make sure we have a diverse group of guests.

An early moment that stands out to me from the podcast was Gerrit Cole’s remarkably candid discussion of his Hall of Fame trajectory, a topic which could easily cause a player to retreat into clichés. As an interviewer, are there things you do to cultivate the kind of comfortable, informal environment that leads to such compelling insights?

I agree with you about Cole’s answer on the Hall of Fame. I knew I wanted to ask that question because his career IS on a Hall of Fame trajectory. But that would have been an easy question for him to pass on and just say he’s focused on 2024 and he will see where the future takes him. Instead, Cole said he plays the sport to be great and the greatest players end up in the Hall. What a tremendous answer! I loved that he was so candid.

As far as making the interviewee comfortable and cultivating an environment that yields interesting and informative answers, I’m maniacal about preparation, preparation and more preparation. I interviewed Cole (along with Bob Lorenz) at his introductory press conference, I’ve spoken to him dozens of times since then and I’ve seen or covered most of his starts. Even with all of that knowledge, I still spent a lot of time preparing for the podcast interview because there were topics I knew I wanted to cover and there was a flow I was hoping the interview would have. And it did. The goal is to ask questions that the subject finds thought-provoking and that gets he or she to open up about the topic.

A part of the show I’ve particularly enjoyed is its forays into music, which reveal a side of the interviewee we don’t often get to see. When did you know that music would be an integral part of each interview and what do you think it brings to the show?

I addressed this a bit in the above question, but music was always going to be part of the podcast. There are so many excellent baseball podcasts. If we wanted to separate ourselves a little, we felt we needed to be different than those podcasts. Also, again, I’m the host and I’m asking the questions and I really did want to know what Cole’s “go-to karaoke song” was and I really did want to know what band O’Neill misses the most. So it’s always been natural for me to combine my loves of baseball and music.

Several years ago, I did a web show at YES called #JCTV. I interviewed Derek Jeter, Reggie Jackson, Carlos Beltran, CC Sabathia and many others, but I also interviewed Nils Lofgren (of Springstreen’s E Street Band), Garland Jeffreys, Benny Horowitz (the drummer for Gaslight Anthem), Zach Lind (the drummer for Jimmy Eat World), Constantine Maroulis and other music types.

And this baseball-music combo platter goes back a long way for me. When I was at Fordham, I was the Sports Editor of The Ram, the school newspaper. If you asked me the most memorable interviews I did while at Fordham, I would answer: Jim Crowley, who was the last surviving member of Notre Dame’s “Four Horseman” and who coached Fordham’s “Seven Blocks of Granite” and … Billy Idol. Yup, before Billy Idol played a show at Fordham, I did an hour-long phone interview with him. I later met him and he gave some gentle critiques of my article.

On that note, since you always end your podcast on the topic, I have some quick-hitter music questions. First off, do you have a favorite venue to see live music in New York?

This is a tough question because I could list 10. I do like the smaller venues because I like the intimacy of being closer to the stage. But I will add this: go see a show at the Pier 17 rooftop. It’s an outdoor venue with a lot of space and amazing views. I’ve seen Ziggy Marley and Elvis Costello at that venue and I’m looking forward to the next time I’m there.

Is there a Yankees player whose musical taste you hold in particularly high esteem?

In terms of Yankees who I’ve discussed a lot of music with, I will reach back to Austin Romine. We talked a lot of music. Austin liked reggae so we had a connection. He told me about a performer named Landon McNamara. I had never heard of Landon, but I checked out his music and I still listen to him all the time. And I told Austin to listen to a reggae artist named Chronixx because he’s as good as it gets in that genre.

Lastly, if Paul Olden were to announce Jack Curry coming to the plate for the Yankees, what walk-up song would you want to hear blasting through the Yankee Stadium PA system?

That’s an easy question. It would be “London Calling” by the Clash. When the opening riffs of “London Calling,” kick in, I get moved and mesmerized every time. As Paul O’Neill has told me, the PA system only plays 10-15 seconds of the song (maybe less with the pitch clock) so it has to rock from the beginning. And London Calling does. Oh, and it’s the best album of all-time, too. Mic drop.