2024 MLB Season Preview: Cincinnati Reds

After spending most of the last decade in the bottom half of the National League — with the brief exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 — the Reds started to show some promise in 2023. A potentially very good young core that includes the likes of Elly De La Cruz and others began to reach the big leagues and helped the team crack .500.

Most impressive was that after a 20-28 start to the season, they went 62-52 the rest of way. They were still tangentially in the playoff race until the end, and finished the year just two games back of the Marlins and Diamondbacks, who got the final two NL Wild Card places.

Now as we go into 2024, can those young Reds players take another step forward and potentially take them past “contention” and into the playoffs entirely?

Cincinnati Reds

2023 Record: 82-80 (3rd in NL Central)

2024 FanGraphs Projection: 79-83 (4th in NL Central)

As mentioned, the success of the 2024 Reds will likely depend on how much of a step forward their young players can take. De La Cruz is the most famous of the bunch due to his obvious eye-catching talent.

In his 2023 rookie campaign, De La Cruz hit for the cycle in one game, becoming the youngest player to do so in 50 years. There was also one sequence in a game where he stole second, third, and home in a three-pitch span. Despite the highlights and his impact with his speed and defense, he wasn’t a consistently dominant force at the plate last year, putting up just an 84 wRC+. It’s not crazy that a 21-year-old didn’t immediately become one of the best hitters in the league, but his overall numbers maybe weren’t quite as good as the headlines led you to believe. In 2024, he’s projected to improve somewhat but considering his tool set, it also wouldn’t be wild if he did figure something out and turn into an All-Star level player.

Even if he doesn’t do that quite yet, there’s several others up-and-coming young players on the Reds roster that could take a leap forward this year. Matt McClain, Spencer Steer, Will Benson, Noelvi Marté, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are all players 25 or younger that FanGraphs projects to put up at least 0.5 WAR. Add in the pitching side of things and you can include potential rotation members Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson, and Graham Ashcraft. If just a couple of those players hit, it’s not hard to see a path to a big jump in wins, especially in the NL Central.

To add to their young core, the Reds made a couple interesting moves, although they haven’t quite jumped in the free agency deep end. On the hitting side of things, they signed Jeimer Candelario to a three-year deal. That deal was a bit of an interesting one considering that Candelario plays first and third and the Reds’ positions of need arguably weren’t in the infield. However, he still projects to be a good player for them this year.

On the pitching side of things, they signed former Yankee Frankie Montas. Obviously, the Montas era in New York did not work out well, as he struggled in 2022 and then missed almost the entirety of 2023 before hitting the open market. Despite that, he’s still had good years in his career, and the Reds as an organization have had a history of helping pitchers get back on track, as they did with Sonny Gray when he left the Yankees. The projections generally don’t expect him to be a Cy Young contender this year, but it also wouldn’t be too unpredictable for him to become a solid mid to lower rotation arm.

The Reds aren’t likely to be anyone’s pick for the World Series. However, considering how close they came to getting into the playoffs last year, them winning a couple more games and making the postseason is hardly out of the question. Plus as we saw last year with the Diamondbacks team that just edged them out, you just have to get in to have a chance.

