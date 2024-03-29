Gleyber Torres pulled from Yankees game after hit-by-pitch

The Yankees came from behind to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the seventh inning of Friday night’s game in Houston. The rally might have come at a great cost, though.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres was batting with runners on first and second in a tie ballgame, and reliever Tayler Scott’s fifth pitch sailed up and in. Torres tried to spin out of the way, but that wasn’t enough to keep the 93.1-mph fastball from hitting his right hand.

Gleyber Torres down in pain... pic.twitter.com/bdPJoywmOt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 30, 2024

Torres was checked by the trainers and kept in the game as Juan Soto’s bases-loaded walk put New York in front. He went back out on defense when the Astros came up to bat in the home half of the seventh.

The alarm bells had seemingly been silenced, but apparently, they were only on snooze. Victor González got into a jam shortly after entering the ballgame, and during a mound visit, Torres left the ballgame in favor of Jahmai Jones. Apple TV angles had shown Torres flexing his hand quite a bit, so it seems that it just got to be too much for him to feel comfortable on defense (smart move).

We’ll keep you posted on any news updates. But if Torres has to miss extended time, then the Yankees will have to reach back into their infield depth again, so soon after putting DJ LeMahieu on the IL to begin 2024. Prospect Jorbit Vivas’ orbital fracture doesn’t help matters either, and outfield prospect Everson Pereira is the only non-catcher on the 40-man. Although the acquisition of Jon Berti from the Marlins just before Opening Day helps, it’s hard to replace a bat that produced 55 extra-base hits and a 118 OPS+ last season.