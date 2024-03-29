Yankees Mailbag: Judge’s future defense and closing the book on the offseason

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

Dale N. asks: Looking ahead to athletic arrivals in the outfield like Jones and the Martian, and if Soto proves a good lineup fit and is re-signed (aka in a perfect world) where does an aging but still agile Aaron Judge end up? Does he have the mitt and reactions to play first base post-Rizzo?

Prior to last season I would’ve had a hard time imagining shifting Judge out of the outfield anytime in the near future. However, plans change and the Yankees’ immediate future at the position looks a lot stronger than it did a year ago. The young guns in Jones and Domínguez are being set up to take over the reins full-time by as early as next year, and Juan Soto is significantly younger than Judge despite having been in MLB nearly as long as him. Just as significant, Judge’s toe injury may be the deciding factor in this — it’s something that Judge himself noted he’ll have to manage potentially for the rest of his career, and you want to do everything you can to make sure Judge is on the field as often as possible.

It’s tough to ask one of the best players in baseball to effectively downsize their role, and a not-insignificant amount of Judge’s value comes from being one of the better defenders in the game while also being able to cover a premier position in center. However, if Bryce Harper’s career shift could be used as a template for Judge, making that transition could be seamless if the Yankees are eventually ready to make it happen. New York’s outfield is in a far better state without Judge than Philadelphia’s is without Harper, and as valuable as Anthony Rizzo is to this offense he’s at the back-half of his career where he’s playing on a chain of short-term deals. It’s far from an unimaginable scenario now, but of course it all hinges on the Yankees making a major commitment to Soto and getting him to re-sign rather than take another deal elsewhere.

Paul M. asks: Since Durbin is doing so well during the spring training games and is a third baseman, why not use him at third until LeMahieu is well healed and available to play?

This question was asked before the Jon Berti trade, but we’ll answer it anyway since it’s more of a referendum on Caleb Durbin. It’s a simple issue of 40-man roster space and experience. Oswaldo Cabrera is already on there and a flexible defender that can slide over for the (hopefully) short stint that DJ LeMahieu is spending on the IL. Durbin isn’t, and realistically wasn’t ever going to be considered for a spell in the majors without any time spent in Triple-A. The good news for Durbin is that he’s steadily improved his skill at the plate with each season he’s played down in the minors, so if his spring was an indication of the next jump he’ll make he could play himself into a Cabrera-esque role before long. For now though, it’s back to the minors for him.

The idiot that said, “Harper is coming” asks: Is Monty a Yankee by the weekend?

This question was obviously posited before the news broke that Jordan Montgomery signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but I wanted to take the opportunity to opine a bit on both him and the conclusion of the free agency class that the Yankees were largely disconnected with. The team did manage to address their rotation midway through the offseason by adding Marcus Stroman, and that addition is already doing wonders to their depth with Gerrit Cole sidelined for the first few months. But even without factoring in the Cole injury the Yankees clearly wanted more improvements, and made lukewarm gestures at best to get them.

Both Montgomery and Blake Snell ended up signing short-term deals out in the NL West, with the D-backs and Giants respectively, pushing the offseason arms race going on in that division to a fever pitch. The Yankees had a “better” middle of the road offer for Snell that ultimately never materialized because he stuck out for the home run contract seemingly until the very end, but Montgomery’s market never seemed to materialize from the get-go. Despite weeks of speculation about the team potentially eating the luxury tax bill to add one of them on board for the postseason push the front office ultimately stood still and did nothing. Now, they’ll have to hope that their bet on their current staff proves correct, or else they’ll have to pay hand over fist to correct course at the trade deadline.