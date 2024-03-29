Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/29/24

The Yankees put all the dramatics that we didn’t get over the past postseason and threw it into Game 1 of 162 for 2024. It had everything — an immediate deficit, a major comeback, and ninth inning dramatics all centered on their newest superstar. That’s a packed event, and if you were around for the mid-day action you got to witness quite a show. If you were looking for the sequel, sadly we’re already running into a streaming exclusive, so perhaps follow along with us instead! More on that later tonight, though.

For now, we’ve got plenty of things to get you through the day. Nick Sarnelli starts us off with a very sane and rational set of reactions to Opening Day, and Nick Ahles has a preview of the RailRiders ahead of their season debut later today. Andrew has our first Rivalry Roundup of the year covering the rest of the league’s significant action, and Andrés breaks down Nestor Cortes’ start and recovery from a dreadful opening. Finally, I’ll be back to answer your questions in the latest mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was your favorite part of Opening Day?

2. Will Carlos Rodón throw more or less innings than Nestor did?