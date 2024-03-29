Three totally rational, completely sane Opening Day conclusions

The first hour or so of yesterday’s Opening Day tilt against Houston had me questioning why I even like this stupid sport. The second hour and a half had me asking how can anyone not love this stupid sport. On its face, the notion that the first game of 162 is more important than others makes no sense. But the Yankees needed an Opening Day like this to wash the stink of last season off of them. Timely hits? Situational hitting? Working counts and drawing walks? Great defense, both in the infield and the outfield? Everything that was wrong last year went right yesterday. So why not draw conclusions about how 2024 will go based off of one game, no matter how irrational?

Soto Should Not Leave Houston Without an Extension

Specifically, an extension of the decade-plus, $600 million-and-up variety. The last time a player made such an obvious fit in pinstripes was when Bryce Harper was a free agent after the 2018 season. A lefty outfielder who was willing to switch positions to first, who had proven himself, winning an unanimous MVP in his age 23 season, and who had been in the national spotlight since he was 16 but never crumbled under the pressure? Well, Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner made Harper redundant. The notion of Harper switching to first base was ridiculous, anyway.

Cashman cannot afford to let Soto walk after this year. At the plate, this was the platonic ideal of a Juan Soto game. For his first at-bat, he drew an eight-pitch walk. In his third at-bat, he drove in Jose Trevino on a fastball up and in. He drew another walk to showcase how he earns his incredible OBP. He showed off why he has the best eye since Barry Bonds by spitting on pitches like this:

On the defensive side of the diamond, he made a game-saving play. While he has always had an arm, he grades out poorly defensively. This was not supposed to be a part of the package. But judging off of this one game, it is, so Cashman cannot let Soto leave Houston without his signature on a record-setting extension.

After all, who wouldn’t want a lefty surefire Hall-of-Famer who has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager and not only hasn’t wilted, but thrived? Who, having drawn the most walks ever for someone his age, may have the best eye ever? Who is the only active player with three 130 walk seasons (assuming Joey Votto is now more Internet celebrity than ballplayer)? And is available for only money? Surely if such a player was available, the New York Yankees would not hesitate to keep him in pinstripes for the rest of his career. Based off of this one game, they shouldn’t.

Alex Verdugo Will Be The New Johnny Damon — Maybe Better

The Yankees’ no-beard rule is one of the worst team policies in sports, in no small part due to how discombobulating it was seeing both Johnny Damon and Alex Verdugo clean-shaven for the first time. Verdugo shares more than just follicular similarities with Damon, however. Both are lefty outfielders, contact hitters, and last played villain with the Red Sox before playing in the Bronx. And both need (or needed) to earn not only the adoration, but the trust, of Yankees fans.

Career-wise, both were/are prodigious doubles hitters, with Verdugo in the top ten in doubles hit since 2021. Judging off of this game, it appears Verdugo will shake off his platoon splits and hit lefties, too. Damon batted .286 off of righties and .281 off of lefties during his career. In his first at-bat, Verdugo took a pitch off his hands from a lefty and deposited it in the opposite field.

Verdugo also hit a sac fly in the seventh for the go-ahead run. But another impressive play came on the defensive side, where he showed off his range in left and tracked down what would have been an extra base hit.

Verdugo has the range Damon had, and certainly more than has the arm the Caveman had too. Verdugo also just has a bit of that grungy vibe too — hard to explain, but easy to understand watching his body language in the dugout, in the batter’s box and in his interactions with his teammates. After yesterday, I’ve seen enough to declare that Verdugo, whenever his time in pinstripes will come to a close, will be as surprising a fan favorite as Damon was.

Anthony Volpe Will Cement Himself As Best Yankee Shortstop since Jeter

Anthony Volpe had a somewhat bizarre first season in the bigs last year. He won the Gold Glove at shortstop, but struck out 167 times last year. He had a 20/20 season, but slashed .209/.283/.383 for a .666 OPS. The general consensus was to give him a mulligan on last year and just look to the future.

Well, future’s here, and it’s brighter than ever. Volpe’s at-bats were very impressive yesterday, drawing three walks and an RBI. The most impressive of the bunch was a seventh inning walk he worked against the veteran Ryan Pressly.

It was made immediately clear Volpe has improved on his pitch recognition and plate discipline yesterday. At-bats like the one against Pressly with a far better lineup surrounding him will only help the young Volpe develop into the talent he was touted as when the Yankees passed up on names like Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, and Trea Turner after the 2022 season. Now that he’s batting .500 with a 1.300 OPS coming off of a Gold Glove season, Volpe is primed to cement himself as the best Yankee shortstop since Jeter — maybe he will prove he’s the best Yankees shortstop of Italian decent, ever. Phil Rizzuto doesn’t even have a Gold Glove.

What an Opening Day that was! The best part, as Lindsey Adler put it, is it’s only six more weeks until there is a large enough sample size to actually draw conclusions. Until then, let’s dream.