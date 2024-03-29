Yankees 2024 Minor League Preview: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Juggling minor league rosters is always a challenge for any MLB team. Trying to decide roster spots between top prospects and league veterans is a tricky tightrope to walk. The term “Scranton Shuttle” has been thrown out a lot in recent years due to the Yankees consistent need to shuffle depth players back and forth from Scranton. Expect that term to continue to garner heavy usage, as the RailRiders’ expected roster is loaded with lots of former MLB experience, along with some prospects looking to ascend to the majors at some point this season.

The Yankees’ depth was already being tested across the diamond even before some untimely spring injuries, but thanks to some savvy minor league deals throughout the offseason, the RailRiders are ready to provide. With a healthy mix of veterans and youth, SWB is no pushover either, and can make a deep run in the Triple-A playoffs. With the season opener against the Buffalo Bisons just a few hours away, here’s a positional breakdown of how the RailRiders currently stand.

Catchers

It’s no secret how much the Yankees covet catchers. Prior to the Jon Berti/Ben Rortvedt trade, New York had five catchers on the 40-man roster. Scranton is stacked there too, also carrying five catchers, and 2018 second-round selection Josh Breaux headlines the notable names behind the plate. Breaux has monster power and can punish a baseball, there’s no doubt about it. He brings a cannon of an arm with him behind the plate as well. The rest of his game does raise a lot of questions. His contact skills were a concern coming into the draft, as were his blocking and receiving skills behind the dish, although he has steadily improved those numbers as his seasoning has progressed. The biggest question mark is health, as Breaux has never topped more than 94 games in a given season and played in just 50 last year. His health will continue to be a primary factor in his development.

Elsewhere, organizational fan favorite Carlos Narvaez and one-time top-prospect-turned-Rule 5 selection Luis Torrens also figure to get some work in. Torrens had a nice spring after returning to the organization and is the only catcher with major league experience of the group. Narvaez has occupied a 40-man roster spot for the second season in a row despite generally not being considered one of the team’s top prospects, showing how much the team has faith in him. J.C. Escarra and Edinson Duran round out the group.

Infielders

The depth here was looking like it was being challenged early following DJ LeMahieu’s injury, but was remedied with the aforementioned Berti trade. Nevertheless, New York is prepared here, as five of the seven listed infielders come with major league experience. Of those five infielders, it is a loaded group of former top prospects. Jeter Downs has bounced around several organizations now, but is most notable for being Boston’s main return in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Kevin Smith has 114 major league games under his belt, mostly with Oakland after being used as one of the headliners in the Matt Chapman trade. Jordan Groshans is a one-time Blue Jays first round pick who got a 17-game major league cup of coffee with the 2022 Marlins. Josh VanMeter brings the most experience of the bunch, with 300 major league games under his belt, including 112 with the 2021 Diamondbacks. Jose Rojas brings 83 games of major league experience with the 2021-2022 Angels, but joined the organization following a great 2023 season in the KBO.

In terms of potential call-ups, it’s tough to say, as no one player currently stands out from the rest. Groshans and Rojas look to man the corners, Downs and Smith are positioned to be the middle infielders, while VanMeter plays all around the diamond as a rover utility type. Any one of their call-ups is likely to be determined by whoever needs replacing at the big league level. Should Anthony Rizzo go down, then Groshans or Rojas could get the call. If Gleyber Torres fell, then one of Downs or Smith might head up.

Prospects wise, Jorbit Vivas leads the way. Coming over from the Dodgers along with Victor Gonzalez earlier in the winter, Vivas slotted in the upper part of Yankees prospects lists thanks to his great eye at the plate and sneaky power for a middle infielder. He will unfortunately get a late start to the season after fracturing his orbital socket in a minor league spring training contest. He will look to show off some more of that sneaky pop he displayed in spring when he returns. 2021 10th-round utility man Benjamin Cowles rounds out the group.

Jorbit Vivas - New York Yankees (2)* pic.twitter.com/EaQUwrySKc — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) February 26, 2024

Outfielders

The outfield is where things start to get interesting. Two notable names stand out above the rest. Current top prospect Everson Pereira heads back to Scranton despite making his MLB debut last season, as there is no room for him now and he likely needs a bit more development. Former Guardians postseason foe Oscar González joined the team via waiver claim earlier in the offseason, and looked primed to make the team following an excellent spring training, but unfortunately also fractured his orbital socket against Diablos Rojos late in camp. Like Vivas, he will get a late start to the season. Should he regain where he left off in the spring with Scranton, González would join Pereira as the two most likely outfielders to head to the Bronx first.

They aren’t the only notable names however. Old friend Greg Allen continues to hang around the organization as a valuable defense and speed contributor. He’s joined by Luis González (no, not that Luis González), a former White Sox prospect who has played 107 games in the majors, including 98 with the 2022 Giants. They are joined by an intriguing prospect, 2018 fifth-round pick Brandon Lockridge. Lockridge has a similar profile to Allen, a contact, defense and speed guy who has slowly climbed the minor league ladder. His speed is the key to cracking the majors, as Lockridge is a true burner on the basepaths, evidenced by his 40 stolen bases in just 92 games last season. Should New York have the need for some speed in the outfield, perhaps Lockridge gets the call.

Organizational depth pieces Kyle Battle, Nelson Medina and Aaron Palensky finish off the outfielders. Overall, the outfield brings a lot more thump to the table for Scranton than the infield does, but the infielders with Scranton come with more major league readiness should the need arise.

Pitchers

It has not been a secret that the Yankees desperately needed pitching depth, especially following the Juan Soto trade. That need did not fall on deaf ears, as while the team made few major league signings, there was a large heap of minor league signings. In fact, of the 22 pitchers on the RailRiders roster, a whopping 14 come with major league experience. Going through them all would have in depth us here for awhile, so instead, here are some highlights.

Each of Ron Marinaccio, Anthony Misiewicz and Nick Ramirez all pitched in the Bronx at various points last season. Duane Underwood Jr. has pitched in parts of every season since 2018, including 51 games with the 2022 Pirates. Cody Poteet signed a major league contract with the team in the offseason after pitching 19 games with the Marlins over the last two seasons. Cody Morris was acquired from Cleveland in exchange for Estevan Florial after pitching in 13 games over the last two seasons. Yoendrys Gómez is a prospect who is still valued highly by the organization and pitched his first two innings in the bigs last season. All of Clayton Andrews, Kervin Castro, Yerry De Los Santos, Joey Gerber, Dennis Santana, Tanner Tully, and Art Warren have all pitched in the majors over the last few seasons.

A couple notable prospects join the staff, including top prospect Will Warren, who I profiled earlier this week. After just narrowly missing out on the fifth starter job to Luis Gil, Warren heads back to Scranton to build up innings and stay ready for a potential call. Warren ran into some trouble adjusting to Triple-A following his promotion in 2023, but righted the ship quick and finished strong. Warren kept that momentum going with a great spring, and he looks to have cemented himself as a potential building block of the future. He might not be the first to get a call for a spot start, but he should be one of the first up for a longer stay in the bigs should the need arise. Edgar Barclay has found himself on the back end of a few top prospects lists over the years as he continues to make the climb. He has a fifth starter’s ceiling, but has been durable as a swingman throughout his career and could make an impact in the Bronx this year. Depth pieces Clay Aguilar, Gabriel Barbosa, Sean Boyle, Zach Greene, Josh Maciejewski, and Oddainer Mosqueda make up the rest of the staff.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters 2024 with a long list of notable veterans and some top prospects sprinkled in. The team is well prepared to serve as the Yankees in-house revolving door. While the hope is that most of these guys won’t have to come up out of necessity and rather force the issue, that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Regardless, the RailRiders are poised to continue their ways as a Triple-A powerhouse while continuing to serve its valuable role within the Yankees organization.