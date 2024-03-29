Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/29/24

ESPN | David Schoenfield: The Yankees completed a thrilling come from behind 5-4 victory over the Astros on Opening Day in no small part thanks to Juan Soto, who had an RBI single, two walks, and threw out the tying run at the plate in the ninth. Ahead of first pitch, manager Aaron Boone shared that Soto is already feeling “at home” in his new clubhouse, integrating with his new teammates and becoming fast friends with captain and lineup partner Aaron Judge. He certainly looked at home batting second and roaming right field.

NJ Advance Media | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees have double duty this season, as in addition to getting back to the postseason, New York has to sell Soto on playing in the Bronx beyond this season. After watching most of the top free agents fall well short of their targets this winter, Soto has shared one wish for his looming mega-deal: for it to be the last contract he signs in MLB. Soto stressed the desire to finish his career in one city, though contained within is the obvious implication that a contract that covers the end of his playing days is necessarily long and lucrative. Soto reportedly turned down a 14-year, $440 million extension with the Nationals and will certainly be looking to top that figure on the open market if not have an eye towards Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting pact.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: New York have officially placed Gerrit Cole on the 60-day IL with elbow inflammation, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for standout NRI reliever Nick Burdi. The reigning Cy Young winner avoided the worst when MRI scans revealed no structural damage to the UCL, with Cole being diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow. The Yankees’ ace will be eligible for activation in late-May, though he will likely require a ramp-up period into June before he’s ready to go.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Just before first pitch yesterday, we learned that top pitching prospect Chase Hampton had been diagnosed with a UCL sprain. He received a PRP injection in his pitching elbow two weeks ago and was shut down from throwing for four to six weeks, though it’s unknown whether this injury will eventually require Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old righty became the consensus No. 1 pitching prospect in the organization when the Yankees included Drew Thorpe in the Juan Soto trade and was mentioned in spring conversations about minor league pitchers who could potentially impact the big league club in 2024.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: MLB Trade Rumors compiles their yearly offseason in review for each club and the Opening Day assignment fell on the Yankees. The pluses: New York upgraded their roster in a big way, renovating one of the worst hitting outfields by bringing in Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo while also reinforcing the rotation with Marcus Stroman. The minuses: ownership missed a golden opportunity to further upgrade pitching after the free agent market collapsed for Scott Boras clients while also never coming close on talks for the eventually-traded Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease. This hesitancy became magnified once Cole was shut down, but the need was there even before the injury.