Nestor Cortes kept the Yankees in the game for Opening Day

It wasn’t always pretty. It wasn’t always easy, either. However, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes managed to overcome a lousy start of his Opening Day outing to give New York five acceptable innings in which he conceded four runs on five hits and two walks. He ended up striking out five as the Bombers held on in the ninth inning thanks to a brilliant Juan Soto outfield assist) to win against their nemesis: the Houston Astros.

Cortes allowed his fair share of loud contact in the afternoon (he conceded a total of eight hard-hit balls) and allowed four runs in the first two innings, including a mammoth home run to Jake Meyers. Still, he bounced back nicely and retired 12 of his last 13 batters, tossing three scoreless frames after those nightmarish two opening innings. That performance allowed the Yankees’ offense and bullpen to slowly crawl their way back and earn a hard-fought comeback win.

Cortes actually had two outs and two runners on in that opening frame, but he loaded the bases after walking José Abreu and then allowed this single to Chas McCormick:

No, it wasn’t the best location, but it wasn’t horrible either and it resulted in an 85.9 mph groundball. It was very well placed, though, and the Astros were up 2-0.

But Nestor wasn’t at his best in that first inning (and second). Even some of his outs were loud. After that McCormick knock, Yainer Díaz followed with another rocket to right field, and this one was middle-middle:

Just like that, Houston was winning with a three-run cushion and it looked like a long day for New York. Aaron Boone even had Nick Burdi warming up at one point. And there was more to come.

In the second inning, Jake Meyers did this to an inside fastball by Cortes:

This one wasn’t terribly located: an fastball inside, not particularly close to the middle of the plate. The release angle of the pitch, however, favored the hitter and he did a tremedous job pulling it. The Yankees were down 4-0. The game was getting out of reach. But Nestor persevered, and he improved considerably from the third inning on.

Command was an issue (more on that in a minute), but stuff clearly wasn’t. He had his four-seam fastball and cutter working, especially up in the zone:

He got Altuve to whiff twice on cutters high in the zone, as shown in the video above, and that final strikeout against Tucker on a fastball was beautiful. He also helped himself with his underrated athleticism and grit:

Cortes accumulated 11 swings and misses, which is very nice considering the quality of the opposition. Seven of them came on his four-seam fastball and four were on the cutter. For the day, he got a 28 percent whiff rate on the heater (up from 24.9 percent last year and 25.3 percent in 2022) and a 44 percent mark on his cutter (way better than any of his last three seasons).

The command, however, was a bit off:

It’s the first start of the season, Cortes hadn’t pitched competitively in a long time, and he was facing a top offense. Him being rusty wasn’t completely unexpected, but he will need to refine the location of his pitches going forward because there are just too many middle-middles there.

Cortes got his pitch count up to 76, and it should gradually increase going forward. Again, his start wasn’t perfect or particularly pretty, but he got the job done, he kept his team in the game and saw the rewards. If his shoulder remains healthy, Cortes should be a big contributor for the Yankees this year. They may not be able to afford him being anything less.