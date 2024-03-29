Yankees Rivalry Roundup: MLB Opening Day arrives

Welcome to another year of Pinstripe Alley’s Rivalry Roundup feature! For those unfamiliar, we like to keep tabs on some of the Yankees’ top rivals for the American League pennant throughout the MLB season, so this daily feature was created a couple years ago to supplement our Yankees game recaps. (Thanks for the Opening Day win, guys!)

The teams involved will change at one point or another, but we generally try to keep the focus on the folks occupying the top spots of the AL standings and Wild Card race. The Orioles and Rays were neck-and-neck for the 2023 AL East crown, so they’ll both be in the most detailed section, as will the defending World Series champion Rangers and those ALCS-lock Astros — when they’re not directly playing the Yankees, of course. We’ll also include the Mariners, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and the AL Central-winning Twins in “Other Games,” at least to start.

Enough of the preamble. Let’s waltz.

Baltimore Orioles (1-0) 11, Los Angeles Angels (0-1) 3

With Shohei Ohtani now in Dodger Blue, the Angels are once again purely Mike Trout’s team. It’s been a tough few years for Trouty, who despite remaining extremely productive has struggled to stay on the field. He’s only appeared in three playoff games in his career (all losses), and it doesn’t feel like another is coming anytime soon.

So what else can the man do on Opening Day but go yard against one of the best pitchers in baseball in his first at-bat of 2024?

This was the first game of the Opening Day slate, and hours after the release of the Trout-narrated Opening Day feature, it felt fitting for Trout to deliver the first dinger.

Alas, it also felt fitting for the homer to mean very little in the grand scheme of things. Because Trout unfortunately still plays for the Angels, the lead was oh-so-brief. Patrick Sandoval loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the first, a fielder’s choice tied the game, and one out later, 2020 first-rounder Jordan Westburg gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead with a single to center.

It would never be that close again. The O’s impressed new owner David Rubenstein with an Opening Day whooping. Sandoval was gone by the second, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins delivered 400-foot shots, and Baltimore’s new ace showed out. Trout’s ambush was the only hit allowed by Corbin Burnes in six brilliant innings, as he fanned 11 batters without walking any.

Jays ace Kevin Gausman has battled shoulder problems in spring training, so José Berríos get the Opening Day nod at Tropicana Field. Yandy Díaz greeted him with a shot down the left-field line to 162 Landing for a leadoff bomb.

Much like Burnes however, Berríos was determined to not let the first-inning blast define his outing. Sure, he wasn’t nearly as dominant, giving up another run on five hits and a walk. But he didn’t break in the process of going six full frames.

On the other side, Zach Eflin outpitched Berríos through five, coughing up just a solo shot to George Springer. Upon passing the 60-pitch mark in the sixth though, the former Phillie fell apart. The first red flag was Cavan Biggio going yard to put Toronto ahead, 2-1. After a Springer groundout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. announced his intentions to put a merely modest 2023 behind him.

It was one of those blasts that make you say “That was only 450 feet?”

Holy Moses.

Manager Kevin Cash stuck with Eflin as the long sixth dragged on. The Jays loaded the bases on an infield single, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk. Alejandro Kirk cashed in with a two-run single and Kevin Kiermaier knocked him out of the game with an RBI knock of his own. Bo Bichette plated a pair of runner with a double in the seventh to ice this one for Toronto.

The Rangers raised their first-ever championship banner and then hosted Craig Counsell’s debut as Cubs manager. Unfortunately for Counsell, his first pitching change had to come due to an injury to his Opening Day starter. Justin Steele pulled his hamstring while making a play on a bunt and had to depart a 1-1 game with two outs in the fifth.

Chicago got an RBI double from the returning Cody Bellinger to jump ahead of Nate Eovaldi in the sixth, 2-1. Reliever Yency Almonte entered for the home half of the sixth, and after getting an out, Adolis García reminded the world of the power and charisma that made him a playoff star:

The score held until there were two down the ninth, when the Cubbies suddenly tied the game. Back-to-back walks to Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner put the tying run in scoring position when ... this happened:

Umpire Chad Fairchild said that this wasn’t a foul tip. It was! But this isn’t reviewable. Whoops. Jonah Heim should have continued the play regardless, but Fairchild beefed it.

Everything worked out in the end for Texas. Pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski immediately tied it with a blast off Adbert Alzolay, and in the 10th, Heim got the last laugh with a walk-off hit to right-center. The defending champions are officially off and running in 2024.

Other Games of Note

Boston Red Sox (1-0) 6, Seattle Mariners (0-1) 4: Rafael Devers touched up Luis Castillo for a two-run shot early and Boston never looked back. The M’s got to within a run on a long ball from Dylan Moore, but newcomer Tyler O’Neill’s record fifth consecutive Opening Day with a homer added Red Sox insurance in the eighth. Kenley Jansen recorded his 421st career save, one shy of Billy Wagner for sixth in MLB history.