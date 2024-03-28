Yankees 5, Astros 4: The road to 162-0 is on!

You will not be forgiven if you turned this one off after the second inning. The Yankees went down 4-0 to perhaps their most hated rival early, and the second-guessers were already out. Instead we had a game that will probably rank as one of the best wins of the year once the club has (hopefully) compiled another 94 or so, with a thrilling comeback win secured by some defensive brilliance from Lisan al-Gaib Juan Soto.

Nestor Cortes had a very odd outing. A truly dreadful first inning saw him miss a ton of pitches well up and out of the zone. Three Astros came around to score, two on Chas McCormick’s single and a third on Yainer Diaz’s base hit. One yearns for the Martín Maldonado era.

Everything was either dead red or an easy take, the worst combination against any team, much less an offense as deep as Houston. Cortes was lucky to only allow singles and walks in that frame — an extra base hit or two would have made things exponentially worse.

After seeing eight hitters in the first, Nestor was jumped on by the leadoff man in the second:

More on this in a second, but with all the offensive firepower in this one, it’s pretty amazing that the only dingers came from the nine-hole hitters. It’s also pretty amazing that the Astros wouldn’t plate another run the entire game.

The Yankees began to claw back against a rather wild Framber Valdez. The lefty had lucked out with three double plays after getting himself in walk trouble in the first, second, and fourth innings. I had a wonderful joke about too many GIDPs, waiting on the fourth to come, but we never got it and now you will never hear it.

The comeback began in full in the fifth, again because of the base on balls bugaboo. Oswaldo Cabrera singled, sandwiched around a pair of walks loading up the bases, and we got the first hit of Childish Gambino’s Yankee tenure:

Oh, how did Juan Soto’s day go? Five trips to the plate, 25 pitches seen, two walks and that RBI single. There are going to be like ... .65 games this season where that’s just what he does, and that tickles me. As good as he was at the plate, we’re going to talk in a second about his biggest impact on the game.

Still, by this point it was only 4-1, Houston. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s strikeouts in stereo put some doubt on a comeback attempt, but Anthony Rizzo’s faithful, famous ability to get dotted did not let us down. A hard HBP on the right forearm forced Waldo home, and Anthony Volpe followed with a walk of his own to bring in another run.

Volpe’s performance today deserves a special nod too. The sophomore walked thrice and added a single, and in general looked so much more put together than for most of 2023:

We’re not going to get carried away after just one day, but this is much more like the mature approach we were always told Tony Fox had. All of those pitches just low, or just away, feel like pitches he would have whiffed on. Turning those whiffs into takes could be the difference between an 85 wRC+ and something above-to-well-above average. It’s only one game but Yankee fans should be really encouraged by this approach.

Even after that big fifth inning, the Yankees were still down 4-3, at least until the true power source of the lineup came around again.

We’ve given Oswaldo Cabrera a lot of well-deserved feedback, but a competent bottom of the order makes this club so much more dangerous. The 7-9 hitters in almost any lineup will never be stars, but tough outs with just a little bit of pop will change the way opposing teams navigate games. The bottom third of the lineup reached base four times and scored three of the club’s five runs today. It’s not going to happen like this every game, but that’s a really encouraging sign. Having Soto and Judge atop the lineup means a lot less if nobody’s on in front of them.

Alex Verdugo also had himself a fine game, with his first hit as a Yankee and the go-ahead sac fly, before preventing a double that would have re-tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Alex Verdugo makes the catch on the run pic.twitter.com/mBdu0Hnniu — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 28, 2024

Nestor did go five innings, leaving Jonathan Loáisiga, Ian Hamilton, and Clay Holmes to manage the four remaining frames with a razor thin margin. They did their jobs, and even when Holmes got into some trouble, the best offseason acquisition in 20 years was there to back him up:

This is as perfect an approach to a throw as you will ever see: hard charging, extremely quick transfer, and an absolute hose to get the runner at the plate. Replay held up the call, and while we can’t give Soto the full credit for today’s win, his fingerprints are all over it.

Optimism pours from our cups today. This is exactly the kind of game it felt like the Yankees would lose last year — a tough start that the top of the lineup couldn’t overcome, and the bottom third would just roll over. The season is 0.617 percent complete; there is SO much more baseball left to play, but golly there are plenty of good signs to take from the season’s first nine innings.

Game two of this four-game set comes tomorrow night on Apple TV+. Carlos Rodón will kick off his season against Cristian Javier, with an 8:10pm Eastern first pitch.

Box Score