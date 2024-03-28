New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. Framber Valdez

We’ve made it, friends. Opening Day has arrived.

The Yankees begin the season deep in the heart of Texas, taking on their most hated rivals of the last decade in the Houston Astros. A popular pick to once again win the AL West, the Astros do enter play with a little more vulnerability than in previous seasons, especially in their pitching rotation.

They will be tapping their best for today, however, with Framber Valdez getting the ball in his third straight Opening Day start. As long as his body holds up, he’ll be one of the few in baseball to approach 200 innings this year, and is projected to be worth right around four wins on the year. He features one of the game’s best curveballs, but does allow a good amount of loud contact when he misses.

Nestor Cortes will counter for the Yankees, in a season that may end up defining his career. After such a strong 2022, last year was a mostly lost campaign for the lefty and a bounceback is critical not just for the Yankees but Cortes’ future in the game. FanGraphs Depth Charts pegs him for just over two wins on the season, and after everything that went wrong last year, that’d be a welcome contribution. Check out Peter’s article from earlier today about how Nestor could approach this Astros lineup.

Juan Soto is hitting ahead of Aaron Judge. I don’t really have any serious analysis, it just doesn’t get old typing that.

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 4:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES | Space City Home Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 | BME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

Online stream: MLB.tv

