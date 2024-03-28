Podument Park Ep. 25: Opening Day!

We made it! Opening Day is finally here and the awfulness of 2023 is officially behind us all. This is the one true day of the year that all baseball fans should be optimistic, because the clock has reset for everyone. The Yankees have spent the long winter talking about how they felt embarrassed last year and they’ve promised to do better. Now it’s time to see if their actions will speak louder than their words.

With that we bring you the Opening Day edition of Podument Park. In today’s episode, we quickly recap the last-minute deal that saw the Yankees acquiring Jon Berti from the Marlins and sending Ben Rortvedt to the Rays. The Berti deal was made necessary due to DJ LeMahieu starting the season on the IL and Berti’s a better bet to hold down the hot corner than relying solely on Oswaldo Cabrera. We also go through and do an Opening Day roster preview, complete with excitement over the offense, hesitation over the starting rotation, and curiosity over the bullpen.

Lastly, we end the show as we do every Opening Day, by drafting the top three things that each of us are most excited about in regards to the coming season. Yes, Juan Soto is mentioned. But the highlight of the draft might come from speculation over the Joe Girardi/Aaron Boone dynamic, now that the former World Series-winning manager is in the YES booth. No Yankee and Manfred Awards were handed out this week to truly honor the spirit of Opening Day, but we’re coming for you next time, prospective Manfred of the Week winners.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Spotify, PlayerFM, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.