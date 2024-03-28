Keys for Nestor Cortes against the Astros

As recently as three weeks ago, the Yankees were among the minority of clubs around the league in having their Opening Day starter sorted. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole looked set to defend his crown a year after reestablishing the mantle as the best pitcher in the league. But then we learned the team’s ace would miss the first 10-12 weeks of the season with elbow inflammation, and all of a sudden the team’s plans for the starting rotation were thrown into disarray.

Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt were each bumped up a spot while Lui Gil won the fifth starter job out of spring. And while the Yankees would certainly prefer to take on the Astros with Cole on the mound to inaugurate their 2024 season, Cortes is a more than capable option to give his team a shot at an Opening Day victory. Let’s look at the three keys for Nasty Nestor as he gets set to battle a potent Houston lineup.

Neutralize lefty superstars with fastballs

The Astros have two of the best left-handed hitters in the league batting back-to-back at the top of the lineup in Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, the former placing second in wRC+ (170) and tenth in fWAR (4.5) and the latter eighth in wRC+ (140) and seventh in fWAR (4.9) among lefty batters in 2023. They are two of the most complete hitters in the game as well, hitting for high averages and power while drawing walks and limiting strikeouts as well as any hitter in the game (both place in the top-thirteen in walk-per-strikeout ratio). That being said, there are still ways to attack the pair.

Cortes should primarily look to approach Alvarez and Tucker with elevated fastballs. If either slugger has a weakness against same-sided pitching, its the high heat. Facing four-seamers and sinkers above the belt from southpaws, Alvarez placed 278th out of 382 hitters and Tucker 183rd in expected slugging, with Alvarez striking out against such pitches over 30 percent of the time while Tucker will give you a called strike.

Attack bottom-half of lineup with sweepers

The final six hitters in Houston’s Opening Day lineup are right-handed and all have a shared weakness: the sweeper. As a team, the ‘Stros were ninth-worst in the league against the sweeper with a .234 xwOBA. That sets up perfectly for Cortes to establish the four seamer and cutter on the inside edge of the zone before burying the sweeper back-foot.

That being said, he’ll need to be sharp with his execution. Two of Cortes’ sweepers have been hit for home runs during an admittedly ugly spring where he pitched to a 7.94 ERA across four starts totaling 11.1 innings. Cortes has a habit of telegraphing when he’s throwing the pitch — it’s almost always thrown from the dropped-down arm angle and almost never from his normal arm slot — and it would do him well to mix in a few sweepers from his over the top delivery.

Lean on past success

On the whole, 2023 was a lost season for Cortes, but the lone bright spot was his start against the Astros. After missing over two months on the IL with shoulder soreness, Cortes returned to hold the Astros to a run in four innings with eight strikeouts, the lone run coming on a Jose Altuve solo shot in the third. It would be his lone start back from his first IL stint before again being shut down for the rest of the season.

Nestor’s success started with increased velocity, the fastball operating a tick-and-a-half faster than it usually did averaging 93 and topping out at 96. This allowed Cortes to be more aggressive in the zone with his four-seamer and cutter.

Should Cortes realize the same velocity isn’t there tonight, there are still ways for him to navigate this lineup. To go along with the velocity, Cortes had great success establishing his four-seamer and cutter on the glove-side edge of the zone the first time through the order before mixing in a healthy dose of sinkers and sweepers the second time through — he’ll need that variability of look to give the Yankees length tonight.