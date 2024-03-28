Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Jon Berti

The Yankees were about to enter the season with a mess of a third base/utility situation. You can say that even after trading for Jon Berti on Wednesday, it’s still less than ideal, but one thing is certain: the former Marlins player does a lot to help the Yanks fill a glaring hole on their roster.

Yesterday, New York sent its 28th-ranked prospect, John Cruz to the Marlins and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Rays to get Berti on a three-team trade (Tampa Bay sent another prospect to Miami to complete the deal). Now that the Yankees know their bench is a little more fortified, what does Berti bring to the table?

2023 statistics: 133 games, 424 plate appearances, .294/.344/.405, 33 RBI, 103 wRC+, 6.8 BB%, 18.2 K%, 5 Defensive Runs Saved, 5 Outs Above Average, 2.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 108 games, 371 plate appearances, .241/.314/.358, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 88 wRC+, 8.9 BB%, 21.6 K%, 1.0 fWAR

Berti, in many senses, is a rich man’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He is closer to being a league-average hitter (96 wRC+ for his career) and was actually better than that in 2023, when he finished with a 103 wRC+ in 424 plate appearances.

Berti is selective, with a career 9.7-percent walk rate in 1,550 plate appearances, and while he won’t wow anyone with his exit velocities, hard-hit, or barrel rates, he makes good decisions at the plate and doesn’t chase too much:

Additionally, Berti has even more defensive versatility than his predecessor, being capable of playing three infield positions - second base, shortstop and third base - and the three outfield spots.

Last year alone, Berti played 64 games at shortstop, 41 at the hot corner, 18 in left field, 15 at the keystone, and one in right field. He accumulated five Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at third, one at short, 0 at second, and -1 in the outfield.

That kind of defensive versatility offers the Yankees many solutions without actually harming the offense so much. Additionally, Berti offers a basestealing threat, as he stole 16 bags last year and an NL-leading 41 the year before in Miami. Even in games where he doesn’t start, he’ll offer an excellent pinch-running option off the bench with his 95th-percentile sprint speed, and he’ll likely be able to slide into almost any position on the field once the Yankees return to the field.

Berti is affordable (he signed a two-year, $5.725 million deal to cover the 2023 and 2024 campaigns) and he will be under team control for the next two seasons. So the Yankees should have a fine utilityman for the next couple campaigns; if he turns out to be a bust this year, then it’s a low-cost move to let him go.

For the short-term, however, Berti might be more than the utilityman. Manager Aaron Boone, as of Wednesday afternoon, was undecided on who to start at third base for the season opener against the Houston Astros today. The options are Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera. The former is more experienced and accomplished, not to mention he has some sneaky pop (he hit seven long balls last year) and the aforementioned speed element. Cabrera is a homegrown player with more upside, but a fairly lower floor.

In any case, injured third base starter DJ LeMahieu (bruised right foot) is expected back at some point relatively soon, which would push Berti back to a utility role. That’s what he projects during his time with the Yankees, and there is absolutely no shame in that.

For some reason, that position or role has been ridiculed by many, but the truly top teams have an excellent utilityman or two, and Berti certainly qualifies. Oh, and make no mistake: he will play. A lot. Between keeping the veterans healthy and rested and filling in for injured teammates, I would bet on 400+ plate appearances for him in 2024.

All things considered, Berti’s arrival will have more of an impact than some people imagine. He vastly improves the Yankees’ depth and gives them more options, and that’s huge.