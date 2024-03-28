 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/24

Opening Day has arrived; Yankees trade for “security blanket”; positional projections favor New York; why a Gumby deal never came together

By Joshua Diemert
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

MLB.com | Will Leitch: Opening Day is here, and we can start to answer some of the questions we’ve been asking all winter. For the Yankees, the big question is the general crossroads the organization finds itself in; with one year of control over a superstar, two of the very best in the sport only getting older, and no clear-cut path to the postseason. The team should be good, but certainly aren’t favorites.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: The Yankees were a party in a three-team trade yesterday, landing utilityman Jon Berti from the Marlins and sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Rays. Berti may just find himself in the starting lineup at third base today, and will be a key contributor as the club weathers DJ LeMahieu’s IL stint. Should DJ come back at 100 percent, Berti’s ability to play just about everywhere could make him a very useful bench piece down the line.

FanGraphs | Meg Rowley: If you’ve followed the positional power rankings over the past couple weeks, Rowley’s now collated the results and they’re a useful approximation of each team’s strengths. On the whole, the Yankees look to be one of the better teams in baseball, thanks mostly to the fact that they’re not really bad in any significant spot — save for the normally reliable bullpen, which Esteban talked about yesterday.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Jordan Montgomery is now an Arizona Diamondback, and while the Yankees were in on the lefty, the contract structure didn’t work for the onetime Yank. Deferrals over the next 15-20 years would have lowered the AAV to a level that New York found more comfortable. Heyman later had the specifics:

The upfront nature of the Diamondbacks’ offer ended up winning out.

