Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/24

MLB.com | Will Leitch: Opening Day is here, and we can start to answer some of the questions we’ve been asking all winter. For the Yankees, the big question is the general crossroads the organization finds itself in; with one year of control over a superstar, two of the very best in the sport only getting older, and no clear-cut path to the postseason. The team should be good, but certainly aren’t favorites.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: The Yankees were a party in a three-team trade yesterday, landing utilityman Jon Berti from the Marlins and sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Rays. Berti may just find himself in the starting lineup at third base today, and will be a key contributor as the club weathers DJ LeMahieu’s IL stint. Should DJ come back at 100 percent, Berti’s ability to play just about everywhere could make him a very useful bench piece down the line.

FanGraphs | Meg Rowley: If you’ve followed the positional power rankings over the past couple weeks, Rowley’s now collated the results and they’re a useful approximation of each team’s strengths. On the whole, the Yankees look to be one of the better teams in baseball, thanks mostly to the fact that they’re not really bad in any significant spot — save for the normally reliable bullpen, which Esteban talked about yesterday.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Jordan Montgomery is now an Arizona Diamondback, and while the Yankees were in on the lefty, the contract structure didn’t work for the onetime Yank. Deferrals over the next 15-20 years would have lowered the AAV to a level that New York found more comfortable. Heyman later had the specifics:

Why Yankees/Monty talks never got traction: (The Yankees') idea was for $72M over four years with $40M of that — $10M per year —deferred for 10-17 years paid as $5M payments in 2034-41. (In here: the rotation hoping to keep Yanks in it until Cole's back) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 28, 2024

The upfront nature of the Diamondbacks’ offer ended up winning out.