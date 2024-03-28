Yankees release Opening Day lineup

The Yankees’ offseason felt even longer than it normally does. There were, of course, the hard numbers that made this true; by getting eliminated from postseason contention in 2023, the Bronx was locked into its first October without any Yankees playoff action since 2016. The sad reality is that by late September, it felt like New York had been running out the string for quite some time. The writing was on the wall for the season once plans were revealed at the end of August for Jasson Domínguez and company to join the majors.

So it’s been over 200 days since it last felt like the Yankees had playoff hopes. Now, we are in a new season at last. It sucks that Gerrit Cole won’t be around to take the mound for Opening Day, but Nestor Cortes is ready for the challenge in his stead. The Astros are gunning for another championship and their eighth consecutive ALCS appearance; their lineup will not make anything easy for Cortes and the path to the American League pennant will run through Minute Maid Park until it doesn’t. That’s where the 2024 season begins, with two-time All-Star Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for Houston.

The Yankees will use the following lineup against Valdez to kick off the campaign.

Manager Aaron Boone had talked about DJ LeMahieu as a potential leadoff option throughout spring training, but since the veteran will begin 2024 on the IL with a foot injury, that opens the door for Gleyber Torres to start the party in what could be his final season in pinstripes. He led off 32 games for last year’s squad, but this time, he’ll have superstar Juan Soto protecting him. Pretty nice! For Soto, his Yankees debut comes at the ballpark where we won a championship with the Nationals in 2019 at age 21.

No respite is offered post-Soto, as Aaron Judge hits third. After bashing an AL record 62 homers in his MVP 2022, he clobbered 37 in just 106 games despite the infamous Dodger Stadium collision taking him out of the equation for the better part of two months. MLB’s active career home run leader, DH Giancarlo Stanton, bats cleanup, seeking redemption after an ugly 2023. He did still crush lefties though, and Valdez fits the bill.

Anthony Rizzo has a clean bill of health in wake of a scary season marred by concussion issues. The first baseman raked in spring training and is ready to go. He’ll be followed by sophomore shortstop Anthony Volpe and old division rival Alex Verdugo, who swapped his red socks for pinstripes in a rare offseason trade with Boston.

Rookie backstop Austin Wells made the Opening Day roster, but Boone will have Jose Trevino catch his 2022 All-Star batterymate Cortes. Look for Trevino and Wells to split time in the early offing. Finally, Oswaldo Cabrera closes out the starting nine, filling in for LeMahieu at the hot corner. The recently-acquired Jon Berti is sure to find plenty of time subbing in for DJ as well.

In case you need it, here are all the basics you need to tune in with us for Opening Day.

How to watch Opening Day

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 4:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Space City Home Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

Full Roster

No real surprises for the #Yankees' Opening Day roster: pic.twitter.com/JysVsqS1y6 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) March 28, 2024

Let’s go Yankees!