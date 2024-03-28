Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/28/24

Opening Day is here at last! We are READY for it. I’m not even afraid to use the all-caps. It’s merited!

Today on the site, Peter will preview Nestor Cortes’ Opening Day start by strategizing how the southpaw can attack the Astros’ lineup, and Andrés will preview recent trade acquisition Jon Berti’s 2024 season. Sam will then opine about the Yankees’ unwillingness to add top-tier starting pitching despite Gerrit Cole’s absence, and Matt will remember the time 60 years ago when Whitey Ford started Opening Day as the ace/pitching coach and went into extra innings without nearly enough support from his dynastic offense. John will wrap up our pregame coverage by exercising his Classics training to compose “The Legend of Nasty Nestor.”

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Space City Home Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will have the first hit of the Yankees’ 2024 season?

2. Who will hit the first home run of the Yankees’ 2024 season, and will it happen today?