The Legend of Nasty Nestor

The left arm of a man I sing — a hero brought home by Fate,

Destined to become the first to leave the back fields of Tampa

And tab the rubber in the trashbangers’ shores.

Smitten of injuries he was in his arm and hamstring,

On account of the savage memory of the baseball gods.

Many losses he bore too, while he took the mound,

Began the season, and set out to bring the hunk of metal back to the Bronx.

Tell me, Muse, how it all began — how did the mustached southpaw,

The master of trickery, conquer the league of velocity and power,

And steal the hearts of Yankees fans far and wide.

There was an ancient land, held by career minor leaguers,

The 36th round of the MLB Draft, a land so far away from primetime

That the scouts who scour the country seeking talent

Banish it to the realm of myth, and they say it doesn’t exist.

To only twenty these ones count, and those lands beyond

They name beyond the power of the baseball gods.

From this realm the Cashman signed him,

In the 2766th year, counted from the coronation of Romulus

And the founding of the Eternal City upon the Palatine.

For three years he sailed the minor league sea,

He braved the dangers of Rookie ball and Pulaski,

Wandered the fields of the legends in Tampa,

Weathered the storms of the Trenton Thunder,

And at last boarded the shuttle in Scranton, a member of the RailRiders.

A quick foray to Baltimore aside, poorly conceived and wrongly enacted,

The pitcher known as Nestor the Nasty took the 4 train to 161st

And took the ball for the Yankees, who shouted “Next Man Up!”

As the baseball gods felled their heroes one by one

With the wounding arrows of Diana.

A starter by trade, he stepped up in relief,

Pairing up as the follower with the opener Chad Green.

The following winter, with the white whale in his sights,

The Cashman bid Nestor go westward, to rainy Seattle

And the deciduous pines of the Pacific Northwest.

The COVID year he spent there, a disaster on the surface,

With only woeful seven innings pitched — and an elbow injury to boot!

But within the fields and workshops of the Seattle alternate site,

Nestor leveled up his fastball, and paved the way for his future exploits.

In desperate need of pitching depth — always the case! —

The Cashman once more reeled in his former draft pick,

And signed him to a deal in December of the year 2273.

As injuries and illness battered the rotation,

Sending to the injured list Gerrit, and Monty, and Corey, and Sevy,

Nestor, now mustached, took the ball every fifth day,

And brought order to chaos, just as mighty Neptune

Stilled the waters of Juno’s divine fury, calmed the winds,

And saved he Latium-destined Trojans and pious Aeneas,

Thus preserving Jupiter’s plans for Rome: imperium sine fine.

So too did Nestor the Nasty, ascending the mound,

Preserved the dreams of that oft-floundering Yankees team.

While that team crashed hard, having fallen at Fenway,

The crafty lefty endeared himself to the Bronx faithful:

With his Mario mustache, his funky delivery,

And his ability to do anything — even pinch run! —

Cortes’ Sixty-Five became a favorite of all.

Having started in the rotation for the first time in his career,

Nestor the Nasty added many accolades to his resume the next year.

His first career hit, his dive into first,

An immaculate inning, seven-and-two-thirds into a no-hit bid,

All of which came together into his All-Star Game — his absolute first.

On the summer’s biggest stage, he paired up with Trevino,

Mic’ed up on the broadcast, the battery took us inside,

And gave the viewers a peek behind baseball’s biggest curtain.

A trip to the Midsummer Classic was not Nestor’s only great victory that week:

In the hills of LA, Cortes popped the world’s greatest question.

But while his star flew ever higher, the Yankees as a whole became a comet,

But try as they might, they still managed to hold onto the division

And secure a first-round bye in the newly-expanded MLB postseason.

Making his October debut, an ALDS matchup with the Guardians,

The Legend of Nasty Nestor continued to grow:

On three days’ rest, in the winner-takes-all Game 5,

Nestor took the mound once more, and kept the dream alive.

Against the trashbanging Astros, though,

The Patrick Mahomes to New York’s Josh Allen,

Cortes stumbled literally and figuratively,

Forced to leave the mound with an injured groin as the ‘Stros brought out the broom.

A hamstring delayed his return the following year,

And a shoulder strain ended his season after just a dozen starts.

But healthy once more, Nestor the Nasty has returned,

And with the white whale on the shelf, gets the ball for the start,

The penultimate draftee named to start on Opening Day,

Second only to the legendary lefty, Mark Buehrle.

On the 28th of March, he took the mound in Houston,

and....

[Author’s note: Hmm...it seems the Latin papyrus from which the Legend of Nasty Nestor has been translated is incomplete, with the bottom torn off. Alas, we must wait for the game, with first pitch scheduled for 4pm ET, to see how Cortes’ legend continues]