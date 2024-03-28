Yankees History: An unfortunate Opening Day game from 1964

Opening Day games are not worth more or less than other regular season ones in the standings. Yet, they often feel way more important than, say, a random June 8th game.

For one, this is the first impression we get of a team after months of no baseball. While the Yankees this year are an exception to the rule, we’ll usually see a team’s best pitcher take the mound, and their best lineup back him up. Everyone starts with a 0-0 record. It’s exciting.

The flip side of that is that Opening Day losses are a bummer. By no means should you overreact to one single game, but getting a disappointing performance after months of building things up in your head lets a bit of air out of the balloon.

How the 1964 season began for the Yankees would’ve let a lot of air out the balloon.

After falling to the Dodgers in the 1963 World Series, Yankees manager Ralph Houk decided to step down and move into a front office role. In his place, they hired Yogi Berra, who had just played for the Yankees in the ‘63 season and had retired after the postseason loss. Among Berra’s coaching staff was fellow Yankee legend Whitey Ford, who was still playing himself, but was trusted by Berra to work with the pitching staff.

As the Yankees kicked off the 1964 season, Berra decided to go to his newly-minted player/coach as his Opening Day starting pitcher. On the day, he was would then give him quite the long leash as they took on the Red Sox.

Ford struggled early as Boston got him for two runs on three hits and two walks in the second inning, and then another run in the third. However after that, he settled down. While the Red Sox still typically put on at least one runner per inning, Ford kept them off the board for a while after that, allowing his offense to battle back.

Bobby Richardson and Mickey Mantle recorded RBI hits back in the third, getting the Yankees back within a run. However, it took until the eighth for them to get all the way back. Boston second baseman Chuck Schilling made an error on a Joe Pepitone groundball in the eighth, which scored Roger Maris from third and tied the game at three. That would be enough to send the game into extra innings, giving the Opening Day patrons some free baseball.

Faced with an interesting choice in his first game as manager, Berra did the understandable thing and stuck with his ace and a future Hall of Famer. Even after a full nine innings, that seemed to work as Ford threw a scoreless frame in the 10th. Despite Mantle and the heart of the order coming up in the bottom of the inning, they couldn’t take advantage, sending the game onto the 11th.

Berra kept with Ford, and the ace quickly retired the first batter of the 11th. However, Bob Tillman followed that with a triple, and that’s when things got annoying. Facing a pinch-hitter for the pitcher’s spot in Dick Williams, Ford uncorked a wild pitch, which allowed the runner to scamper home from third and give Boston the lead. Ford got the next two outs, but the damage was done. The Yankees couldn’t answer in the bottom of the 11th, dooming them to an Opening Day loss.

In totality, Ford put up the type of stat line that you would never see today, and is quite an odd one. In 11 innings pitched, he allowed four runs on 13 hits and two walks. On one hand, going 11 innings and keeping the Yankees in the game is incredible work. On the other hand, he also made the unfortunate mistake that led to the game ending after 11 innings.

In some ways, the Opening Day loss of 1964 in some ways became a sign of things to come. It wasn’t immediate, as Berra led the Yankees back to the World Series that year, but they ended up losing to the Cardinals in seven games. The Yankees’ brass decided to get rid of him as manager after just one year and replaced him with Johnny Keane, who led St. Louis to that Fall Classic win.

That move didn’t work out, and due to a variety of factors, that began the first real barren period in Yankees’ history since the acquisition of Babe Ruth. After 1964, the franchise did not reach another World Series until 1976 after George Steinbrenner had purchased the team. Even beyond that, they also were just generally bad in the years before that, which just hadn’t really been the case in the decades prior.

Obviously, I’m not trying to argue that this one loss caused the Yankees’ downfall of the 1960s and early ‘70s. There are far bigger factors that one single loss. However, in some ways it was emblematic of what was to come.

