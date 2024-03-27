How do you think the Yankees will fare in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

A little while ago, the Pinstripe Alley staff went live with our predictions for the 2024 MLB season. We encourage you all to make your own respective choices in the comments over there, but we also wanted to conduct a general survey on a couple Yankees topics through a separate apparatus.

So this week, we’re using SB Nation Reacts to ask how many wins you think the Yankees will have in 2024! Will Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead a 100-win club? Are you fearful of a reprise of the disappointing 82-win 2023? Somewhere in the middle?

And what about the playoffs? Will the Yankees have a 28th championship to their long history by the end of the year? If not, how exactly will they fall short? Several possible outcomes are listed (“lose before ALCS” denotes losing in either the Division Series or the Wild Card Series), and we want to know what you think.

Thanks as always for participating! Regardless of any predictions, we can’t wait to see the season get underway.