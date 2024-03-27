Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Jahmai Jones

Every year, a player that nobody had on the Yankees’ radar finds themselves on the roster. Having made the team out of spring training, acquired via a trade for cash considerations or through the waiver wire, or signed off the couch, these players often find themselves playing a much larger role that anyone could have dreamed. Sometimes, like Matt Carpenter in 2022 or Mike Tauchman in 2019, they are pleasant surprises who provide a much-needed jolt; occasionally, they parlay success into a spot in the teams’ plans for multiple seasons, as Gio Urshela did in 2019. Sometimes, however, they show the world why they were not in the team’s plans to start the season, quickly becoming the focal point for rage and frustration within the fanbase.

Will Jahmai Jones fill that role in 2024 — and if he does, will his story become a legend, or a tragic reminder of baseball’s cruelty?

2023 statistics: 7 games, 11 plate appearances, .200/.273/.300, 3 RBI, 57 wRC+, 9.1BB%, 45.5 K%, 0 Defensive Runs Saved, 0 Outs Above Average, 0.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 108 games, 436 plate appearances, .218/.311/.363, 10 HR, 48 RBI, 90 wRC+, 10.8 BB%, 25.9 K%, 1.0 fWAR

So who is Jahmai Jones? Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2015 draft, he steadily climbed through the minor league system. Named to the team’s alternate site during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he made his major league debut as a pinch-runner that August, before finally knocking his first big-league hit later that September. Looking for pitching, the Angels flipped Jones to the Orioles for Alex Cobb the following February, where he would spend most of his time in Triple-A. The following May, Jones suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, leading to his release.

A few months later, he signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers organization to rehab. On July 1, 2023, he opted out of his contract to sign a major league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he would spend seven games. Optioned to Triple-A, he was designated for assignment at the end of February. A week later, the Yankees claimed him off waivers, adding him to their 40-man roster.

Originally an outfielder by trade, Jones has developed into a utilityman over the course of his career, having logged 3,421.2 innings at second base and 2,390.1 in the outfield (primarily in center field); he also has one game played at the hot corner. Despite his versatility, this makes him a bit of an odd fit for the Yankees roster. At the moment, with the Yankees carrying three catchers, he is the only backup infielder on the roster. As it currently stands, Oswaldo Cabrera, the starting third baseman with DJ LeMahieu out, also serves as the backup to Anthony Volpe at short. Jones, who with his nine professional innings has the most experience at the hot corner on the Yankees bench, would play third in that scenario. As Tony Stark would say, “Not a great plan.”

As minor league depth, Jones represents a fairly solid spring training pickup for the Yankees. He has a strong track record of success in Triple-A, having slashed .268/.413/.466 in 103 games there last season. In the ideal world, the Yankees would simply stash him in the minors and hope that the coaching staff can help him tap into the skills that made him a former top prospect and bring that performance at the plate to the Bronx when called upon. Unfortunately, Jones is out of options, and must pass through waivers in order to be optioned to Scranton, which leads us to the current situation.

There is a good chance Jones does not finish the road trip on the Yankees roster. With the team hopeful that LeMahieu, whose stint on the IL can be backdated, will return as soon as the home opener, the Yankees could afford to start their intended utility infielder, Cabrera, for a few days and stash Jones on the active roster during the turbulent first days of the season. Once the dust has settled and teams’ rosters more secure, they could designate him for assignment, active DJ from the injured list, and try to sneak Jones through waivers, hoping to keep him in the organization for the future.

That, at least, is what I think the plan might be. Could injuries and other transactions — perhaps even this morning — cause the team to change course? Absolutely. Might Jones carry his strong spring into the regular season — he has a .960 OPS in 34 plate appearances — and force his way into a more consistent role? Ten years ago, Yangervis Solarte did just that; could Jones be next?