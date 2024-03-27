The beauty of Opening Day baseball

Opening Day is finally upon us.

Yes, there have already been two regular season games played in Seoul, South Korea between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and as special as those were, especially for the baseball diehards on that side of the globe, nothing can replace Opening Day.

For baseball fans in all parts of North America, it’s a holiday. Some may skip their classes at Miami University and drive 45 minutes to Cincinnati to watch the Reds (most of my friends), and others will have to sit at home as their favorite team opens the season on the road.

Unlike last year, the Yankees fall into that category, as they will begin their 2024 campaign in Houston against the Astros. Their home-opening series comes against the Toronto Blue Jays from April 5th to April 7th, and their second home series spanning from April 8th to April 10th against the Miami Marlins.

Even though the Yankees aren’t at home for the spectacle of Opening Day, I think it’s important to take a moment and reflect on how amazing this sport truly is.

There’s nothing better than the smell of freshly cut grass as you enter a ballpark or the ruckus around the concession stands as fans pine for a hot dog, cheeseburger, some peanuts, or any other form of snack they can get their hands on.

Then, after exploring the concourse and maybe interacting with the regulars you’ll catch at any home game, it’s to the seats, where the festivities begin. Lineups are announced, there’s likely a celebrity first pitch, and then the real first pitch is thrown to set off the new season.

Opening Day gives teams a fresh slate. For the Yankees in particular, they’re looking to wipe away the 82-80 performance from last season as a team, while individual players are looking to rebound.

Carlos Rodón had an up-and-down spring training with his second to last appearance being the most impressive of the bunch. After a brutal first year on the mound in a Yankees uniform, he’s looking to revive his arsenal by adding a new pitch or two to diversify his approach.

Then, there’s the Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is coming into the season with a new approach, new swing path, and the same drive to win he had last season.

There’s plenty of other players in the Yankees organization and around the league who I could name that have a chance to revitalize their careers with the start of a new season. There always will be. That’s one of the beautiful parts of Opening Day.

Not only are the sights and sounds of Opening Day a perfect way to kick off a new baseball season, but the people you spend it with make all the difference as well. Even if you’re forced to watch from the comfort of your living room due to the schedule, taking time out of the day to spend the occasion with family and friends huddled around the TV watching your favorite team is precisely what the sport of baseball is about. That’s what the sport has always been about.

Winning is important to fans and teams as it should be, but Opening Day represents what the sport means to people at the very heart of their fandom: building and cultivating bonds with a group of people that have the same love of the game as you.

Spending time with the people closest to me and spending time with the people that helped me learn to love the great sport of baseball is something I cherish and think about before the start of every season.

So cheers to another happy Opening Day, everyone! Enjoy your time with whoever you spend the day with, and all of us here at Pinstripe Alley are excited to begin a new season!