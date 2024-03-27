Is the Yankees bullpen mid?

Over the last ten seasons, no team has accrued more fWAR out of their bullpen than the New York Yankees. The margin is pretty wide too. The Yankees have 59.8. The Dodgers have 52.0 and the next highest is Houston in a distant third with 43.9. If you filter that range to the last three years, the Yankees aren’t an outlier but still rank in the top three with LA and Tampa Bay. Point being, this has been an organizational strength even since the departure of Mariano Rivera. Year in and year out, the team is one of the very best late in games.

For the first time in recent memory, though, the Yankees will head into the season with more uncertainty than is typical for this organization. The consistent name-brand, star-power just does not exist in this group. In FanGraphs’ yearly positional power rankings, the Yanks’ pen ranks 19th. That’s a shocking figure for this club! The group still has some very good pitchers, especially at the top. Will the result really be below average?

I’m confident the situation will go better than the projections say, and that is due to the best pitchers in the ‘pen. It all starts at the top with the closer, Clay Holmes. Holmes is the leader of the bullpen, and he will likely get the lion’s share of save opportunities. Since his arrival in the Bronx in 2021, Holmes has been one the best relievers in the game. Hitters cannot get the ball off the ground against him – he has outlier groundball rates (high) and outlier home run rates (low).

Holmes’ projection is a key reason why the Yankees’ ranking isn’t as high as expected. For a player like him who is consistently an outlier in specific batted ball categories, projections systems will always regress those outcomes back towards the mean, even if the pitcher has a proven track record like Holmes. From 2022-2023, Holmes’ HR/9 was 0.28, but his current ZiPS DC projection pegs that number for 1.03, leading to a pessimistic overall projection relative to his previous two seasons. Unless Holmes’ suddenly loses his stellar sinker shape – which is possible – then it’s fair to maintain confidence he can still be a groundball machine and surpass his projection by a decent margin.

The story is almost identical with the Yankees’ likely second-best option, Jonathan Loáisiga. He is also projected for 1.05 HR/9 despite his incredible rates from 2021-2022, though that number did spike in his limited 17.2-inning sample last year. If Loáisiga continues to enjoy good health, as he has this spring, he should have a much better outcome than his current projection. His sinker-changeup combination is one of the best groundball pitch combos in the league.

Because the Yankees are relying on this elite groundball production from Holmes and Loáisiga, their floor is lower than in years past when they had big-time strikeout pitchers. This goes a long way toward explaining the pessimistic projections, which will place a premium on missing bats. However, that doesn’t mean things can’t fall their way. If there are any pitchers to bet on continuing this pace, it’s these two guys.

After the two head honchos, there are two other tiers in this bullpen. The stronger group contains Ian Hamilton, Caleb Ferguson, and Victor González. Aaron Boone likely has confidence in each of these guys to deliver in at least medium-leverage scenarios, with high-leverage opportunities depending on spots in the lineup. Hamilton doesn’t necessarily have an extensive performance history, but he was good enough last year to believe he will be a reliable option once again. His excellent slider is a big reason for that. If you have a unique pitch, I’m more confident you can keep up surprising and above-average performances.

For the two lefties, each of them has a track record in the big leagues. With González specifically, the Yankees have a proven history of helping relievers get the most out of their groundball skills. Ferguson has also been one of the more reliable left-handed relievers in the game since 2020. He too has limited the long ball. Neither has the upside that Holmes or JLo does, but they are formidable options who aren’t just lefty specialists.

The last three in the ‘pen are where the big questions start to arise. Newcomer Nick Burdi is filthy. He throws upper-90s with a ton of run and a nasty slider. However, he has no track record of health or big-league production. Are the Yankees the team to right the ship? Yes, they are more qualified than most, but still, it’s not a good idea to hope for any more than 30 innings from Burdi. Perhaps that is why the team has gone with two long relievers after Burdi.

Clayton Beeter and Luke Weaver will both be relied on to go multiple innings every time out. None of the options ahead of them are multi-inning types other than Loáisiga, and he won’t pitch very frequently to start the year in the hopes of keeping him healthy the entire way. Beeter might have the stuff to make it out of the bullpen, and he would benefit from his solid velo playing up even more in the abbreviated role. Weaver will need to prove his solid starts last year were no joke if he hopes to keep his spot on the team once some other guys get healthy. All these ifs are possible, but the team is betting on Matt Blake and the pitching development big time while Gerrit Cole isn’t around to give them the day off once a week.

There is a lot of uncertainty, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I’m sure a bunch of teams wish they had a bullpen led by Holmes and Loáisiga. If I were to guess, I’m sure the Yankees’ internal projections expect a lot more of out of those two than anything on the public side. If they were to repeat what they’ve done in the past, this bullpen looks more like a top-10 group, regardless of how the rest falls. The rest will be the difference between good and elite! Time for Matt Blake to get cooking.