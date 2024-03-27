Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/27/24

Just one more day! In just over 24 hours, the Yankees will take the field against the rival Astros in Houston. After nearly six months without Yankees baseball, the longest such non-COVID drought since 2017, we’ll at last see the return of real, meaningful baseball. The Yankees will go off at 4:10 pm ET, while the first game of the day is slated for 1:10 pm ET between the Brewers and Mets in Queens.

It may be the day before Opening Day, but we’ve still got a whole lot to keep you company on the site. In the morning, Sam gives us the first series preview of the year, looking at the season-opening four-game series in Houston, and John analyzes what to expect from new backup infielder Jahmai Jones in 2024. We’ll also have 2024 staff predictions, Nick Power goes around the league to see how some recent Yankee castoffs could fare this year, and Esteban wonders if the Yankees have a bullpen problem right now.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are there any non-Yankee matchups that you’re particularly excited to see on Opening Day/this weekend?

2. Will Jordan Montgomery sign this week? What are the odds he ends up in New York? (Edit: with Montgomery having signed, what do you think of his deal with Arizona?)