Pinstripe Alley’s 2024 Yankees and MLB predictions

At long last, Opening Day is nearly here. With the return of meaningful Major League Baseball, it’s time for an annual tradition, that of our Pinstripe Alley staff predictions. Every year, we take a shot at divining the events of the upcoming season, as folly a task as that may be, with baseball always primed to make fools of us all.

You can see all our Yankees and MLB predictions below, and be sure to hit the comment section to give us predictions of your own!

2024 AL Standings

There’s a fair bit of consensus on the AL East. Sadly, the top pick to win the division is Baltimore, but nearly all of us expect the O’s and Yankees to be the top two teams, with the Rays and Blue Jays forming the division’s second tier. On a more fun note, the Red Sox earned every last-place vote. For as frustrating as last season was for the Yankees, at least they’re not Boston.

It’s a bad time to be a team named after socks, as we also all put the White Sox in the basement of the AL Central. Most foresee a Twins repeat, but the Guardians could have something to say, and the Tigers generally seem to be on an upward swing. The Royals spent a surprising amount of money over the offseason and should be more competitive than they’ve been recently, but only a few of us have them climbing out of the bottom two.

Now comes one of the harder divisions to predict. Most of us have the Astros winning (again), but there’s a real case for three teams in the AL West, including the defending champion Rangers and the Mariners. This division race was a lot of fun to follow all through 2023, and we could be in for a repeat showing this year. Just don’t look too closely when watching the Athletics play.

2024 NL Standings

The NL East stands as perhaps our most uniform division, with the vast majority of us predicting a Braves-Phillies-Mets top three. Just one bold vote from Nick Power keeps the Braves from a clean sweep in first. Atlanta is as entrenched at the top of their division as any team we’ve seen in recent memory.

Glancing at the NL Central, it feels as though the top four teams in this division could finish in any order and it wouldn’t be a shock. I’m a little surprised we leaned so far toward the Cubs as a group, with projection systems giving a slight edge to St. Louis, despite the Cardinals coming off a miserable 2023. The defending champs in the Central, the Brewers, fall back to fourth in this scenario, having sent their top pitcher in Corbin Burnes to Baltimore.

Even as they return to the US with a gambling scandal involving their biggest star in tow, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Dodgers don’t win the NL West. The two-through-four spots in this division, however, are pretty interesting. The NL champion Diamondbacks made some free-agent investments following their pennant run and just snared Jordan Montgomery at the last minute, while the Giants secured a trio of significant free agents. The Padres turned over their team but still appear competitive. We have no consensus on how they’ll finish, and this group should be one of the more fun to watch through 2024.

Yankees leaders: AVG, HR, ERA, and WAR

We predict Juan Soto to lead the Yankees in batting average in 2024. That’s a fun sentence to write! A healthy Judge should be the favorite to win the MLB homer crown, so it’s no surprise almost all of us anticipate him leading the Yankees. It’s a toss-up between Judge and Soto for WAR lead, and we’ll all be thrilled if the two push each other in that category all year.

Misc. Yankees predictions

Median predictions for Judge homers come in at 49 and Soto’s average at .290. Great! Median projection of Gerrit Cole’s innings sits at 103. Depressing! We really have no way to tell how much the ace will pitch this year; he could be back by mid-May and only miss a fifth of the season, or he could be gone until the summer of 2025. We also foresee here a solid but not massive bounce back for Nestor Cortes, and something resembling a midseason cameo for Jasson Domínguez.

MLB leaders: AVG, HR, ERA, and WAR

Moving on to MLB-wide predictions, Arráez has a solid hold on the average category here, but otherwise, there’s a great diversity of answers for the league leaders. The ERA column serves to highlight how hard it is to choose a best pitcher in baseball right now. Zack Wheeler earns the most votes, but only barely. Acuña Jr. and Judge split the vote for WAR leader; a world in which Judge leads the league in WAR, as he did in 2022, is a world I want to live in.

Most team wins & losses, first manager fired

We won’t be breaking any new ground here; we expect the Braves and Dodgers to pace the league, and for the A’s and Rockies to flail at the bottom. Win totals and loss totals well above 100 used to be fairly rare, but they’ve become commonplace in recent years, and we expect that trend to continue. And as always, I look forward to Kunj’s 161-1 Yankees prediction coming true.

MLB Awards

Look for the AL Rookie of the Year to come out of Texas this year, with Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter securing almost all the votes. And again, it’s hard to choose a league-leading pitcher these days. Ten players received votes, with teammates George Kirby and Luis Castillo coming up with the most. With Cole injured, there’s simply no favorite. There’s also no obvious MVP favorite, though we’re hopeful Judge can earn his second such award.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had an uneven spring training and a terrible Dodgers debut over in Korea, but we still expect him to secure NL Rookie of the Year honors. NL Cy is an easier proposition than AL, with a fair chunk of us opting for Spencer Strider (shouts to John for the Chris Sale pick). We once again foresee an Acuña Jr./Mookie Betts race for NL MVP.

Playoffs

The Yankees are one of the most common Wild Card picks here, with the Phillies looking like the most likely Wild Card in the NL. Even though most of us had Baltimore pacing the AL East, a New York-Houston ALCS is our consensus pick, to go along with a chalky LAD/ATL NLCS. In a quirk of the voting, though a Yankees-Braves 1996/1999 rematch is the most common World Series prediction, the Dodgers actually secured the most votes for World Series champion. The Yankees had the second-most, edging out the preseason favorite Braves.

That does it for this year’s predictions! All that’s left is to get the season kicked off.