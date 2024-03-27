The Yankee castoffs dreaming of better outcomes in 2024

Opening Day is a time of optimism for most teams and fanbases, the last point in which the best-case scenario is still on the table for those who choose to believe.

The same is true for players. In addition to hotshot young players and established veteran starters, each season provides opportunities for journeymen who were able to crack a big-league roster to start the year.

Several former Yankees are gearing up for Opening Day across the league. All of these players once carried great promise. All of them have also had their struggles, whether due to injury, ineffectiveness, or both. The list, including familiar names like Luis Severino and Gary Sánchez, is too long to cover in one article. Instead, we’ll be focusing on a few former Yankees whose new opportunities may have flown a bit more under the radar.

Let’s look at a few of these players to assess the likelihood that they will be able to re-establish themselves and revitalize their careers in a new home.

Frankie Montas

Yankees fans heard much about Montas but saw little of him over his year-plus in New York. After coming over from Oakland at the 2022 trade deadline, the right-hander struggled mightily, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts and pitching his way out of the club’s playoff rotation. It went from bad to worse that offseason, as he underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery that would cause him to miss almost all of the 2023 season.

Montas did return for one game in late September, and the Reds liked what they saw enough to guarantee Montas $16 million in free agency this offseason. That’s more than many fellow starters, including Jack Flaherty and Kyle Gibson, who pitched full seasons last year.

It’s easy to forget Montas finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting as recently as 2021, when he went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 122 ERA+. Cincinnati is hoping that Montas, who just turned 31 last week, still has some of that level of performance left in the tank. They gave him the nod to start on Opening Day this Thursday, signifying their hope that he can anchor a rotation replete with young, inexperienced arms; Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott are all 26 or under.

What Montas will do with that opportunity remains to be seen. His results in spring training were lackluster, as he conceded that his command was off. Montas’ fastball was still sitting comfortably in the mid-90s, though, so the Reds will hope he can shake off the rust and re-assert himself as a frontline starter, much like Sonny Gray did during his tenure with the Reds after a rocky stint in New York.

Harrison Bader

Romeo and Juliet. Jack and Rose. Harrison Bader and the Yankees.

The love affair between the Yankees and their former center fielder was as passionate as it was fleeting. Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and played high school ball at Horace Mann in the Bronx, was ecstatic to join his hometown club. He quickly became a fan favorite with his electric defense, infectious enthusiasm, and postseason exploits during the 2022 ALDS.

Unfortunately, as with all star-crossed lovers, Bader and the Yankees were destined for heartbreak. In this case, it wasn’t familial rivalry or social class (or, for that matter, an iceberg) but instead Bader’s inconsistency that led to a parting of ways. After posting a .627 OPS and 72 OPS+ peppered between four IL stints in a year and change, the Yankees designated the former Gold Glover for assignment last August. He signed with the Reds, where he struggled in 14 games before landing on the IL once more.

The Mets signed Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million deal this offseason to replace the departing Mark Canha and allow Brandon Nimmo to spend some time in left as he moves into his 30s. He’s looked solid this spring training, but at this point there’s little reason to believe Bader, who will turn 30 this year, can take a significant step forward from his career .706 OPS and 92 OPS+. Still, if he can stay healthy and demonstrate he can still pick it at an elite level in center, he’ll bring enough value to stick in the league a while longer.

Miguel Andújar

You’d be forgiven for not realizing Miguel Andújar was in line to make an Opening Day roster in the year 2024.

That’s partly because that Opening Day roster belongs to the Oakland Athletics, MLB’s black hole. It’s also because it’s been six years since Andújar’s last full season.

As a 23-year-old in 2018, Andújar appeared to arrive fully formed. He slashed .297/.328/.527 with a 130 OPS+ in 149 games, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting to Shohei Ohtani. His defense graded out abysmally at third (-21 DRS) but, with a bat like that, there was little doubt he’d find a place to stick long-term.

That season quickly became a cautionary tale for projecting performance based on a one-year sample. Andújar got injured early the next season and was replaced by Gio Urshela, who improbably emerged as a high-end starter. That left Andújar as a man without a position. Over the next four seasons, he played in just 105 games with the Yankees, never regaining his success at the plate or finding a home on defense.

He played 39 games at a below-replacement level with the Pirates the past two seasons before being picked up by the A’s this offseason. He looked sharp enough with the bat during spring training to earn a spot on the club. He split time between first base, corner outfield, and DH this spring but, regardless of where he plays, with Oakland’s dearth of talent on offense, he was expected to find consistent playing time as long as he hit and stayed healthy.

Unfortunately, the A’s announced Andújar would be undergoing surgery to repair a torn right meniscus the day before Opening Day. The recovery time will be at least four weeks but, as his manager Mark Kotsay acknowledged, could be much longer. Hopefully, the 29-year-old will still get his chance once healthy.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was one of only five players to play in 100 games for the Yankees last season. After ceding the starting shortstop job to rookie Anthony Volpe, he dutifully fulfilled a utility role, seeing time everywhere on the diamond except for catcher and first base (including four appearances on the mound). While that versatility provided value, he never found consistent success on either side of the ball, finishing with exactly zero bWAR.

Toronto signed IKF to a one-year, $7.5 million deal this offseason, where he’s expected to get the first shot at replacing two-time Platinum Glove-winner Matt Chapman at the hot corner. The Blue Jays are likely hoping the 29-year-old can replicate his own Gold Glove performance in 2020, when he posted 7 DRS in just 46 games at third, a hope made plausible by his 3 DRS in 31 games there last season.

Especially after trading fellow infield option Santiago Espinal to Cincinnati, Toronto may be content to stick with the erstwhile utilityman at third even if they get little out of his bat, with Cavan Biggio settling in as the primary second baseman and 39-year-old Justin Turner relegated to full-time DH duty. Still, unless he unlocks something offensively, it’s difficult to imagine IKF consistently holding down a starting role beyond this year.

Aaron Hicks

The most familiar name on this list, Aaron Hicks entered the 2023 season as the longest-tenured Yankee. Hicks reached some impressive heights during his years in New York, compiling 8.2 bWAR in 225 games between 2017 and 2018. After receiving a seven-year extension before the 2019 season, the switch-hitting outfielder saw a marked decline in his performance, punctuated by several injury-shortened seasons.

Hicks posted a .188/.263/.261 slash line in 28 games with the Yankees last year before he was designated for assignment in May. It was an acrimonious split, as Hicks had repeatedly complained about his playing time going back to the previous season. Given the chance to play consistently in Baltimore, he flourished, slashing .275/.381/.425 in 65 games for the eventual division winner.

Hicks signed a free agent deal with the Angels this offseason for the MLB minimum, since the Yankees will still be paying him over $9 million this year (and the next). It’s unclear what his role will be; Hicks got into another news cycle with comments about his playing time, indicating he would be playing every day in Los Angeles but later walking back those remarks.

A clarification from new #Angels OF Aaron Hicks, who said on video call that it had been communicated to him that he’ll be an everyday player in three OF spots and DH: "What I meant to say is that I am preparing myself to play every day. That's how I approach every season." — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) January 30, 2024

The 34-year-old looked locked in this spring, posting a one-dot OPS as he looks to build off last year’s strong second half. That performance should help him work his way into a crowded LA outfield rotation alongside Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell, especially given Trout and Ward’s injury history and Moniak and Adell’s inconsistent performance at the major league level.

Like the rest of the players profiled here, Hicks would not be on an MLB roster if his new club didn’t think he could meaningfully contribute. Hopefully, all of these castoff Yankees will stay healthy long enough to show what they have left in the tank.