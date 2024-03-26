Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Nick Burdi

On Thursday afternoon, the Yankees will take the field for Opening Day in Houston with a 26-man roster that features 10 former All-Stars and more than a few other familiar faces of note. Right-handed relief pitcher Nick Burdi does not fit into either category; in fact, his mere presence on this Yankees squad is a remarkable achievement on its own.

Burdi learned yesterday that he would indeed start the year with New York after entering camp as a non-roster invitee. You will be hard-pressed to find a pitcher with a more unfortunate injury history than the 31-year-old who has not been able to pitch past more than a few months of a season since making his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in late 2018. Burdi’s journey has been punctuated by two Tommy John surgeries: the first in 2017 while with the Twins organization, and the second in 2020 with the Pirates. Additionally, he underwent season-ending surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in 2019. The only known precedent for returning from this combination of surgeries to pitch again was Shawn Hill, who managed to make a single appearance in 2012.

Burdi joined this unfortunate club when he fought his way back to earn a spot with the Cubs in 2023. However, his inspiring return lasted a mere three games due to an emergency appendectomy that sidelined him for two and a half months. Chicago never recalled him from Triple-A Iowa following his minor-league activation. Despite facing considerable adversity and pitching in only 19 MLB games since his debut, he garnered attention at the Yankees’ camp for his remarkable talent, described by pitching coach Matt Blake as “tantalizing.”

Burdi has long been a reliever brimming with potential. He came into the 2020 Pirates campaign with a great spring and was primed to close out games, only to sustain another arm injury that required a second Tommy John procedure just three appearances into the pandemic season.

Despite enduring multiple arm surgeries, rehabs, and the mental toll of constant injuries, there’s no sign that Burdi’s stuff and velocity have declined. Coaches and teammates have praised his arsenal extensively. “From pure stuff, that’s as nasty as you will ever witness,” Boone said in early March. Blake called his arm “as good as there is out there.”

ZiPS currently projects a 5.65 ERA and 5.67 FIP in 22 games due in part to an admittedly shaky history with control, but the Yankees have reason to be more optimistic than that outlook. The right-hander can overpower hitters with his four-seam fastball, which averages 98 mph in his MLB appearances and has reached 100 mph during camp. Additionally, he possesses a plus-slider that reaches 87 mph and breaks horizontally 117 percent more than the average slider, at 9.3 inches.

During a spring exhibition game, Orioles minor leaguer Errol Robinson unintentionally did a perfect job of illustrating how deceptive Burdi’s break can be:

The Yankees have developed a reputation for taking pitchers’ intriguing stuff and translating it into results. Recent examples include Ian Hamilton and Lucas Luetge, both of whom joined the team on minor-league deals for spring training and experienced breakthroughs.

Burdi’s potential breakout with the team hinges on his ability to refine his approach and reduce unnecessary pitches, according to Aaron Boone. “I still think he can tighten up the arsenal a little bit,” Boone said after Burdi’s spring appearance where he allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless frame. “Probably getting a little too deep in certain counts, letting some guys back in. But you see the stuff every time he’s out there. It’s just tightening up execution. He’s in a pretty good spot.”

Burdi’s injury history is pretty incomparable, so Burdi has continued to explore adjustments and reinvent himself in an attempt to finally figure out how to remain healthy. “Through every injury and obstacle Nick’s had, he just attacks something new, doesn’t complain and focuses on getting better,” former teammate Jameson Taillon said to The Athletic in a story in 2020. “It’s pretty inspiring to watch him work.”

That quote was before his second Tommy John surgery later that year. The aspect he has adjusted since his most recent injuries is lowering his arm-slot. He has said that it has lessened his stress load on his arm, while not sacrificing his velocity or his effective break.

The Yankees uncharacteristically come into the season without a surefire bullpen staff. FanGraphs ranks the unit as 19th best in the league coming into the season. There has become an expectation that Blake and the staff will continue to unearth pitchers with hidden potential. As my colleague Peter wrote at the start of spring training, Burdi stood out of the list of candidates to breakout, with the obvious and essential caveat of him remaining healthy.

Despite the uncertainties of ever being able to stay healthy a complete season, Burdi has remained the eternal optimist throughout his journey. He could not have received Monday’s news if he was not.

“I feel like at some point, the tides are gonna turn and the health is gonna be there,” Burdi told the New York Post. To be in this locker room, some of the guys I played with last year, we had a saying, ‘We have a jersey, we got a chance.’ To me, if someone’s gonna give me a chance, I want to make the most of it and run with the opportunity.”