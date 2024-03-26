Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/26/24

Spring training is done and over with, and now two days of travel and rest are all that separate us from Opening Day. The Yankees have the distinct pleasure of facing their demons right away, with a trip to Houston first on the docket, and it especially hurts to come into this series not at full strength, but both sides have dealt with some damage to their starting roster already. The only thing left to look out for is a last-minute trade to deal with some of the inflexibility of the roster, but time is running out for one to materialize.

Today we’re kicking things off with Andrés taking a look at what Clayton Beeter could potentially provide in a relief role, and Nick P. provides some insight into an often-overlooked side of the Yankees’ coaching staff. Smith ponders on the inconsistencies that Carlos Rodón’s spring showed and whether we should be worried about him, and later in the afternoon Nick S. builds the perfect Yankees pitcher utilizing some key pitches across the staff.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long will Nestor Cortes get to go on Opening Day?

2. Which reliever will get used the most over this first series?