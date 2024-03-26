Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/26/24

NY Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankees announced their final two bullpen spots after wrapping up spring training, awarding the jobs to Nick Burdi and Clayton Beeter. It’s likely a short-term stay for Beeter at best, as he’s been a starter since joining the Yankees organization and has some work to do with his secondaries still, but with Tommy Kahnle still a couple of weeks out from returning to the mound he’s got a spot to hold. On top of that, the gigs aren’t fully guaranteed just yet — Burdi and Beeter are the choices from the current roster, but there’s still time to swing a trade before Opening Day that could undo the team’s commitment.

With Burdi and Beeter winning out, that left the rest of the crowd on the outside looking in for a roster spot. The Yankees made things official by sending down a host of contenders, both for the bullpen and the bench, where they’ll wait out an opportunity to fill in later in the year if possible.

It was an especially tough day for Gonzalez, who got the news of his demotion and then fouled a ball off into his face during the game in Mexico City. He sustained a right orbital fracture and will stay in a hospital overnight.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: There’s just two more days until Opening Day, and one of the top arms in the offseason class remains unsigned. Jordan Montgomery remains up for grabs even after his fellow free agents Blake Snell and Matt Chapman took short fallback deals to get on a team. Recent reports have put his target deal within the range of the extension that Tyler Glasnow recently received from the Dodgers, not quite a long-term commitment but definitely still higher than the deals that Snell and Chapman opted for. The Yankees remain in the picture, though it’s still unclear just how seriously they’re talking to their former rotation member.

NY Daily News | Peter Sblendorio ($): The 1999 Yankees had a tough task in following up the glory of the ‘98 squad, but they came out blazing with the deal for Roger Clemens and managed to do pretty well for themselves. The 25th anniversary of that team is here, which means there’s going to be plenty of retrospectives on the championship run. Sblendorio starts us off here with a detailed look at the start of an excellent baseball team living amidst a dynasty.