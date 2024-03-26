Building the ultimate Yankees pitch arsenal

Doc Gooden had Lord Charles. Randy Johnson had Mr. Snappy. Mariano Rivera had his cutter. One of the coolest parts of baseball is when individual pitches are so devastating, they become inextricably linked to the pitcher who threw them. It’s almost like how mythical weapons can become characters in their own right. Surveying the weapons currently wielded by Yankees pitchers, which ones would you pick the construct the ideal arsenal? Put another way, if you could sign a hypothetical starter and customize a pitching repertoire, which would you choose? These are the three pitches from Yankees pitchers currently on the roster I’d choose.

Gerrit Cole’s Fastball

Let’s get the boring and obvious answer out of the way. If you go to a steakhouse, you get the steak, and if you’re building a hypothetical pitching arsenal, you start off with possibly the best pitch in the game. Cole threw his four-seamer 53 percent of the time last year, good for a total of 1739 pitches. Batters only batted .201 and slugged .332 against the heater. What’s surprising is that Cole actually dropped a tick in velocity — his average fastball was 96.8 MPH in ’23, as opposed to 97.8 MPH in 2022. However, he traded velocity for location. He was able to paint fastballs on the edge of the zone. The results are reflected in his home run rate. In 2022, he led the majors in home runs conceded with 33, while in ’23 he only gave up 20. In fact, Statcast rated Cole’s fastball the best individual pitch in the majors in terms of Run Value in baseball.

Make no mistake, this pitch was the foundation of Cole’s Cy Young season, and should be the foundation of this hypothetical arsenal.

Ian Hamilton’s Slambio

Last year, we were introduced to the Slambio — not quite a slider, not quite a changeup, but definitely effective. It had a somewhat ridiculous 42.5 percent whiff percentage. He threw the pitch 54.2 percent of the time, and batters only hit .156 against it. Apparently, Hamilton grips the ball more similar to a cutter, while actually holding the ball with all of his fingers similar to a change. The result is a pitch that moves like a cutter horizontally while moving like a splitter vertically.

This pitch is also just incredibly aesthetically pleasing, it has a cool name, and it makes batters look foolish. Hamilton’s path back to Major League Baseball has been inspiring, and with his 2023 being one of the few bright spots for the Yankees in 2023, it makes sense to select his slambio in this exercise.

Tommy Kahnle Changeup

We unfortunately only saw 40.2 innings of Tommy Kahnle last year. Which is a shame — his changeup has been a very dependable pitch for his entire career. In fact, he throws it 75 percent of the time, which is pretty insane to say the least. It defies the concept of an “off speed.” Not only does he throw it more than any other pitch, but it has far more vertical drop than other changeups. His changeup drops, on average, 32.3 inches, 3.1 inches more than the average changeup. He also throws the changeup harder than average, at 88.8 MPH. That velocity with that movement makes Kahnle’s changeup very difficult to pick up on. The pitch looks like it should stay in the zone, but it drops more than any other changeup most batters are used to seeing. As it’s a changeup, it is somewhat platoon-proof — lefties slashed .176/.259/.378, while righties hit .191/.304/.279 against Kahnle in 2023.

Pairing with Cole’s fastball, our dream pitcher would have a changeup that would have an almost 10 MPH difference from the fastball. Combined with the aforementioned movement, Kahnle’s changeup would be a devastating addition to this pitch mix.

Honorable Mentions

As someone that really enjoys pitchers pitching to their defense, I love Clay Holmes’ sinker. He throws it 69 percent of the time, which ends up for a eye-popping total ground ball percentage of 66.7 percent. The same can be said for Marcus Stroman’s sinker, albeit to a lesser extent. And if Carlos Rodón can find his 2022 form, his four-seamer will give Cole’s a run for its money as the best on the staff. What pitches would you choose if you were to build a hypothetical pitcher?