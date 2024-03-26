Clayton Beeter could potentially help the Yankees in a multi-inning role

Clayton Beeter was, together with Will Warren, Cody Poteet and Luke Weaver, one of the losers of the battle for the fifth starter job on the Yankees. That one went for spring training standout Luis Gil. However, when a door closes, there might be a window opening. You can say that’s exactly the case with Beeter: he won’t be a starter — at least not to open the year - but he made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster anyway, as a reliever.

Pinstripe Alley’s Nick Ahles wrote Beeter’s season preview and analyzed him at length. He details his exciting 2023 season that included a promising Double-A stint and some adjustments time in Triple-A, where fatigue due to a massive workload increase might have kicked in during the last month or so. Ahles also wrote something that has been happening in spring training that might tell us how he plans to approach his stint as a reliever with the Yankees:

“[Yankees catcher José] Trevino especially has been working with him on trusting his repertoire more, and to pound the strike zone with his plus fastball and slider for more consistent strikes, progress that has shown early in spring,” he said.

The fastball — which sits in the mid-90s and can reach as high as 97-98 mph — and the slider are Beeter’s best pitches. He also throws a curveball and a changeup, but the first two are really, really good:

Pitching out of the bullpen might help mask some of Beeter’s deficiencies, most notably his bad control/command. To be a successful starter in MLB, pitchers usually need both, at least to some extent. If he pitches 1-2 innings per outing as opposed to 4-5, Beeter won’t be required to show pinpoint command, but he does need to keep walks in check regardless of his role. His walk rate was 12.1 percent in Somerset and 13.9 percent in Scranton last year. Ideally, and if he wants to stay out of trouble in MLB, those numbers need to come down.

The Yankees haven’t given up on Beeter, who had a 3.18 spring ERA and a 17/6 K/BB ratio in 17 spring innings, as a starter. However, an early-season stint as a bullpen piece can help the team and get him acclimated to the majors. For now, he is needed in relief, though: there are several high-profile players hurt, and the Yanks play seven games in their first seven days and 13 in their first 14. They need fresh, talented arms to cover those innings, and Beeter certainly qualifies.

Beeter also has the ability to cover more than an inning per outing, since he has been pitching basically four innings every six days. His arm is ready for a multi-inning relief role, but it remains to be seen how the Yankees will deploy him. It’s hard to envision him staying in the Yankees’ bullpen all year, especially since many of the injured pitchers will eventually return and roster spots might get hard to come by. Still, his performance will likely be factored in for future decisions, and he has a chance to make a statement and get himself in the team’s future plans with a strong early impression.