Examining the Yankees’ underrated coaching wing

There’s an awful lot that goes into sustaining elite athletic performance. Rightly, most of the credit goes to the players who train doggedly to put themselves in a position to succeed. Coaches, with their technical expertise, help athletes make the types of adjustments that can unlock new aspects of their game. Athletes also lean on athletic trainers, physical therapists, and other health experts to get in game shape and stay on the field.

There’s another layer of preparation that often flies under the radar: mental conditioning. Most professional sports teams devote resources to mental conditioning departments composed of sports psychologists who help players train their minds to face elite competition head-on.

The Yankees are no exception. This season will be Chad Bohling’s 20th with New York. His title has evolved from director of optimal performance to director of mental conditioning over that time, but his job is still, as GM Brian Cashman put it upon his hiring, to “support [the players] in all aspects of what they do, on and off the field.”

What makes Bohling the Yankees’ choice to fulfill such a broad mandate?

Bohling played tennis and basketball at Wichita State before obtaining a master’s in sports psychology from San Diego State. He began his career at IMG Academies in Florida, where he worked with an array of athletes including Olympians and NFL players.

When he joined the Yankees in 2005, it was seen as an eyebrow-raising, if not downright outlandish, hire. Jack Curry, then writing for The New York Times, announced the move under the headline, “Steinbrenner Hires Motivational Coach (Don’t Laugh).” In the article, he quoted veteran slugger Gary Sheffield, who offered the following, not-entirely-welcoming take on Bohling’s work: “I don’t believe in it. I think it’s for people who are weak-minded.”

Bohling has been a trailblazer ever since, helping move the sports world away from that type of old-school machismo and towards an understanding of mental preparation as integral to high performance. In addition to his day job with the Yankees, he’s consulted widely across sports, including with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

As former Bohling lieutenant Lauren Johnson describes it, the function of mental conditioning in sports is to “teach athletes how to develop elite mindsets.” The cornerstone of those mindsets is mental toughness, which she defines as “being your best regardless of circumstance.” The Yankees’ mental conditioning department helps players develop an ability to focus under pressure, build confidence in their performance, and establish a repeatable routine.

Bohling has gained many admirers through this approach, including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The QB told The Dallas Morning News of the team’s growth under Bohling, “I credit Chad Bohling for his mental work and our mental training. We’re only going to continue to grow for the better.”

He’s well-regarded within the Yankees’ organization as well. Outside of an ill-advised decision to show the team video of the Red Sox’s comeback against New York in the 2004 ALCS, which drew a rebuke from Derek Jeter and just about every Yankee fan with a Twitter account, Bohling’s techniques have earned plaudits. Count Aaron Judge as a devotee. As of last season, the Yankee captain was still ducking into Chad Bohling’s office before each game to watch film.

The type of film Bohling watches with players is different from what they might watch with one of the coaches, though. When Judge sits with Bohling pregame, they don’t break down the opposing starter’s breaking ball or examine spray charts of the other team’s leadoff hitter. Instead, they watch footage of Judge excelling on both sides of the ball as well as moments of high performance from other athletes from around the sports world.

These videos serve a dual purpose that helps paint a picture of Bohling’s philosophy of sports psychology. The first prong is visualization. By watching himself and others succeed, Judge can take the field with a vivid picture of what success will look like. Much like Paul O’Neill, who used to take practice swings in between pitches in the outfield to focus his mind for an upcoming at bat, Bohling helps players envision themselves coming through in big moments, with the expectation that it will help actual success follow.

The other advantage of these film sessions is a bit more elusive. Judge sits with Bohling before each game to help him transform into the larger-than-life figure on billboards around New York. As he explained to ESPN: “I’m in here right now, and I’m Aaron — I’m hanging out with you, right? But you know, when I step out there, you have to be somebody else. Because maybe Aaron, in this moment, might be scared. But No. 99? He isn’t afraid at all.”

That type of vulnerability highlights another tenet of Bohling’s work: trust. As he explained in an interview with his alma mater, “the foundation (of my work) is built on developing relationships first.” That emphasis on relationship-building explains why Judge feels comfortable being “Aaron” around Bohling so close to game time. It also explains why CC Sabathia went first to Bohling, alongside manager Joe Girardi, head athletic trainer Steve Donohue, and pitching coach Larry Rothschild, to reveal he would be leaving the team to seek treatment for alcoholism in 2015.

Bohling and the Yankees’ mental conditioning department provide a safe haven of support and positivity amidst a grueling and taxing 162-game season. They do it for the most successful team in American sports in the nation’s most demanding media market. In doing so, they don’t just help players cope off the field. They help them succeed on the field.